Williford man dies in motorcycle crash

A Williford man was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday on U.S. 63 near Arkansas 58 in rural Sharp County, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

Lane Eash, 26, died about 11:45 a.m. when a 2006 Hummer H3 headed north on U.S. 63 turned in front of the 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was riding south, according to the report.

Eash's motorcycle struck the rear passenger side of the Hummer and was pushed into the opposite lane, where it was hit again by a 2013 Dodge Ram 1500 that had been behind the Hummer, the report says.

No one else was reported injured in the collision.

A trooper investigating the wreck reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.