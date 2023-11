Miller eager to boost Bills’ damaged defense

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- It wasn't until late into Von Miller's weekly session with reporters when the Buffalo Bills edge rusher came to a realization regarding how his surgically repaired right knee is feeling better by the week, and the significance of facing his former team tonight.

After spending a majority of his time on Thursday detailing how much he cherished his 10-plus seasons in Denver and calling the outing "just another game," Miller acknowledged there might be something more to it.

He didn't exactly contradict himself.

It's more as if the 34-year-old Miller found perspective in the timing of the game, how far he's come in the nearly 12 months since he was hurt, and more importantly, how far he still needs to go after getting no sacks, one quarterback hit and one tackle in five games since returning.

"You know, I can go out there and win the game by myself, kind of like a quarterback on offense. I've always had that type of self-belief," Miller said.

"So it's definitely a sense of urgency for sure, especially for me," he added. "And what a better week to get it done than this week. 'Monday Night Football.' Going against my old team."

That's the confident and self-assured Miller the Bills were accustomed to hearing during his first season in Buffalo last year.

Coming off winning the second Super Bowl title of his career after being traded by Denver to the Rams, Miller signed with Buffalo where he immediately muscled up a middling pass rush. He had a team-leading eight sacks in 10-plus games before getting hurt in late November.

And that's the Miller the Bills have been patiently counting on to re-emerge at a time Buffalo (5-4) has lost three of five to drop out of the playoff picture entering Week 10, and needs something -- or more specifically, someone -- to boost an injury-depleted defense.

"It's exciting to see his confidence, and to see his level of enthusiasm about him starting to round into what he's been able to do and what he's used to doing," defensive line coach Eric Washington said.

Washington not only hears it from the NFL's active leader in sacks, but is beginning to see it, too.

"The rushes are becoming more and more physical. The angles are a lot tighter. ... And I'm starting to see him put his rush combinations together," Washington said. "They're faster. They're quicker. And it's just a matter of time."

Buffalo's defense sagged to close last season without Miller. And though the unit got off to a powerful start this season by limiting its first four opponents to 49 points while combining for 16 sacks (nine against Washington), the production slowed once Buffalo lost cornerback Tre'Davious White (Achilles tendon), linebacker Matt Milano (right leg) and tackle DaQuan Jones (torn pectoral muscle) over the span of two games.

The Bills will be down two more starters against Denver with safety Micah Hyde (stinger/neck) and cornerback Christian Benford (hamstring) ruled out.

This might not be a revenge game of any sort, as Miller put it, but he can appreciate its importance at a time the Bills are running out of room for error.

"I definitely want to play better this game," Miller said, noting his previous outing marked the first time he played freely without thinking about his brace-encased knee.

"You know, it's time," he said. "No need to sound the alarm, but it's getting close."

The Broncos (3-5) can fully appreciate Miller's capabilities.

"The name Von Miller speaks for itself. He is a phenomenal player. And I think it's going to be cool sharing the field against him," Broncos guard Quinn Meinerz said. "I know he's probably excited."

If there's no bad blood, then perhaps Miller can be motivated to play his best out of respect for his former team.

"Man, it would be amazing to go out there and be the Von Miller of Super Bowl 50. I mean, that would be amazing," Miller said, referring to his MVP performance. "It's just taking a little bit more longer. I have progress. I'm getting better, and I can accept that."