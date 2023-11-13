PB blues concert series features Marshall band

The Blues By Budweiser concert series Nov. 4 featured the Chad Marshall Band in place of the original lineup at RJ's Grill & Bar.

Presented by the Port City Blues Society, the concert was scheduled to see a performance by Big A and the Allstars Blues Band from Clarksdale, Miss. Because of a scheduling conflict that saw Big A and his bandmates touring Brazil at that time, the group scheduled for February filled the open slot.

Marshall's trio is familiar on the Pine Bluff music scene. With the secret out about the quality of entertainment offered by the Port City Blues Society's monthly blues program at RJ's, the house was once again packed with blues-lovers from across Arkansas.

"As usual, a good time was had by all as the audience sat mesmerized by Marshall and his fellow musicians' talents," said Marshall's booking agent, Jean Jester. "Between songs, the crowd expressed their overwhelming approval with loud applause, shouts and whistles."

The Chad Marshall Band consists of local legends Roscoe Willis on bass, Carl Bass on drums and Marshall on lead guitar and vocals. Playing a large selection of original material from his upcoming studio CD "Made to Suffer," the band conjured up the true spirit of electric Delta blues. Marshall's unique bare-finger-picking is done entirely without the use of any guitar pick.

The band members bear bona fide blues credentials with Willis as current president of Port City Blues Society and Marshall being a former president of Little Rock's Arkansas River Blues Society.

In a recent development, the Chad Marshall Band won a spot in the January 2024 Beale Street International Blues Challenge after competing in the Bound for Beale Blues Challenge in Bentonville on Oct. 14. The 39th annual IBC competition in Memphis is the world's largest gathering of blues musicians taking place on Beale Street from Jan. 16-20 with more than 200 groups showcased in more than 20 clubs in downtown Memphis.

"It was a lot of fun," Marshall said of the Bentonville experience. "There were two other bands in the Northwest Arkansas competition and they were both really great. In fact, I was surprised we won."

The other two groups were the Jeff Horton Band and the Newjays.

"We went to the IBC in 2010," Marshall said. "I only played guitar for the group at that time."

He explained how former lead singer and harmonica player Joe Clovis had died since then. "After that I became singer."

"The IBC is a great place to make connections with other people of like interests, Marshall said. "It's also a great honor if you can earn your place to play those stages on Beale Street. It's a good way to measure where you are by comparison to some other great acts from around the country."

During intermission at the band's Nov. 4 performance at RJ's, Marshall took a solo turn on stage with a 1930s-vintage National resonator guitar that had once belonged to Clovis. Marshall honored the memory of his friend, performing a selection of blues songs he learned from Clovis.

Among many other upcoming engagements, the Chad Marshall Band's next gig will be an appearance at the Riverview Casino in Vicksburg, Miss. They are also playing the Four Quarter Bar in the Argenta District of North Little Rock in mid-December and will be a featured group April 27 at Fordyce's Cotton Belt Festival.

Meanwhile, the artists who were supposed to play Nov. 4 at RJ's, Big A, appeared Oct. 29 on CBS' "60 Minutes." The last half hour of the special 90-minute presentation focused on the roots of blues music in the Delta.

Big A was interviewed as the director of a young people's mentoring program that is sponsored by the Delta Blues Museum of Clarksdale. Among his many students over the years is blues guitarist and rising superstar Christone "Kingfish" Ingram.

Ingram credited Big A with his introduction to blues guitar at an early age. The TV presentation also showed Big A and the Allstar Blues Band performing at Clarksdale's internationally renowned Ground Zero blues club owned by actor Morgan Freeman.