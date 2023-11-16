FOOTBALL

SAU heading to bowl game in Texarkana

After being bypassed for a spot in the NCAA Division II playoffs, Southern Arkansas will get a shot to play in the postseason.

SAU (9-2) is set to play Missouri Western State (8-3) on Dec. 2 in the 10th annual Live United Bowl in Texarkana. Kickoff is set for noon at Razorback Stadium.

Both teams entered the final week of the regular season ranked in the top 10 of the Super Region Three poll that determines the top seven teams that advance to the playoffs. However, both were excluded when the bracket was revealed Nov. 12.

Harding pair, OBU's McElhany garner awards

Harding defensive end Nathaniel Wallace was named the Great American Conference's Defensive Player of the Year, while the Bisons' Paul Simmons was tabbed the coach of the year when the league's postseason honors were released Wednesday.

Carter McElhany, a returner and wide receiver from Ouachita Baptist, also earned GAC Freshman of the Year accolades. Southern Nazarene quarterback Gage Porter was picked as Offensive Player of the Year for the second straight season.

In all, 64 players from Arkansas schools were chosen on either the conference's first, second or honorable mention teams, with Wallace and McElhany leading the way. Wallace recorded six sacks and forced two fumbles for a Harding team ranked first in total defense in the NCAA Division II. McElhany was tops in the GAC in kickoff return average and caught 13 passes for 266 yards with 2 touchdowns.

Simmons, who's 61-13 in six seasons at Harding, led the Bisons to their second undefeated regular season in program history as well as a No. 1 seed in the upcoming playoffs. As a result, Harding received a first-round bye and will host a second-round game next week.

-- Erick Taylor

BASKETBALL

Central Arkansas signs 7-footer

Arden Bengaj, a 7-0, 205-pound center from Toronto, has signed a national letter of intent to play at the University of Central Arkansas men's team.

Bengai played at Bill Crothers Secondary School, where he had a 4.0 grade-point average. His family is originally from Albania.

While playing for the Division B team from Albania at the 2023 U18 European Championships, Begaj averaged 15 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 blocks per game.

"Arden is a remarkable young man and a great fit for our program," UCA Coach Anthony Boone said. "He values education and is an outstanding student. On the court, Arden will provide offensive versatility with his shooting and ball-handling ability, and he can guard multiple positions and be a shot-blocking presence."

VOLLEYBALL

ASU opens Sun Belt Tournament with win

Arkansas State University opened Sun Belt Conference Tournament play Wednesday with a 3-1 victory (25-16, 21-25, 26-24, 25-20) over Georgia State at the Foley (Ala.) Sports Events Center.

Arkansas State (16-13) had 10 service aces and 14 blocks, including a season-high seven from Brianna Hollingshed, which limited the Panthers (5-23) to a .110 hitting percentage. Ilayda Dincer led the way for ASU with 15 kills, 10 digs and a match-high 3 service aces. Kaitlin Whitlock added 14 kills, 18 digs, 2 aces and 2 blocks. Sarah Martinez had a team-high 19 digs, while Erin Madigan added 41 assists.

Arkansas State, the No. 6 seed in the West Division, takes on East No. 3 seed Georgia Southern today in a second-round match beginning at 11 a.m. Central.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services