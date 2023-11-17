Gossip announce new album for 2024, share first single

Indie dance-pop trio Gossip is back! The band announced today that “Real Power,” its first album in more than a decade, will be available March 22. “Crazy Again,” the first single, is out now.

“Real Power,” which will be released via Sony Music Entertainment, is Gossip’s first new studio album since 2012’s “A Joyful Noise.” It was produced by Rick Rubin — who also worked on the band's 2009 album “Music for Men” — during sessions at his home studio in Kauai, Hawaii that date back to 2019, according to stereogum.com.

The Portland Ore.-based Gossip includes vocalist Beth Ditto and multi-instrumentalist Nathan Howdeshell (who performs as Brace Paine). The two met as teenagers in Searcy and, along with their friend and drummer Kathy Mendonca, left Arkansas to form Gossip in Olympia, Wa., in 1999. They released a self-titled EP on K Records that year. “That’s Not What I Heard,” the band’s debut LP, came out in in 2001.

Mendonca left the group in 2003 and was replaced by drummer Hannah Blilie. Other albums include "Movement" and the 2006 breakthrough “Standing in the Way of Control." The group disbanded in 2016, but reunited in 2019 for a 10th anniversary tour.