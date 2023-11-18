Foundation announces grant recipients

Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation announced the nonprofit grant recipients during its annual grant reception Thursday.

“Our foundation awarded a record $127,140 in grants to 31 local nonprofits,” said Nancy Oudin, foundation chair. “This is the third consecutive year for the foundation to award over $100,000 in grants.” This year the grants were made available through the Community Foundation’s Giving Tree grant program and the Jefferson Regional Community Health Endowment, according to a news release.

Grantees include: AR Kids Read, Arkansas Hunters Feeding the Hungry, First Ward Living Grace Pantry, Old Lady’s Angels, Neighbor to Neighbor, Pine Bluff School District, St. John AME Church Lay Organization, Centers for Youth and Families, Pine Bluff Branch of the NAACP, Pine Bluff Downtown Development, Ivy Center for Education, Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, Friends of the Library, Sheep Dog Impact Assistance, Salvation Army, Lula Mae’s Day Center, Teach for America, Jefferson Regional Jones-Dunklin Cancer Center, Arkansas Women’s Outreach, Vera Lloyd Presbyterian Family Services, Delta Regional Community Services Outreach, Project Transformation Arkansas, Potluck Food Rescue, TOPPS, Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund, Home Again Pine Bluff, city of Pine Bluff, Mainline Health Systems, Arkansas Baptist Children & Family Ministries and The CALL in Southeast Arkansas.

Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, an affiliate of Arkansas Community Foundation, was founded in 1987 and has awarded more than $3.8 million in cumulative grants and scholarships to area nonprofits.

The Jefferson Regional Health Endowment is a grant program made possible through Jefferson Regional in accordance with its goal to bring quality health care to the people of southeast Arkansas. Applicant organizations are those that serve residents of Jefferson and the surrounding counties of Arkansas, Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Cleveland, Dallas, Desha, Drew, Grant and Lincoln.

Nonprofits were evaluated on the following criteria: m Potential benefit to the community and sustainability beyond the grant cycle; m Evidence of cooperation with other organizations working in the same field; m Innovation and creativity of the project; m Services that educate, assess, and screen members of organizations or the community regarding health issues.

Arkansas Community Foundation, a statewide nonprofit organization, provides resources, insight and inspiration to build better Arkansas communities – communities where children will want to raise their children.

For more information about the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, visit www.arcf.org/pinebluffarea or call the executive director, Lawrence Fikes, at (870) 850-7934.



