CLASS 5A

SHILOH CHRISTIAN 42, VALLEY VIEW 30

JONESBORO -- Bo Williams scored three touchdowns and Shiloh Christian (8-2) defeated 5A-East Conference champion Valley View (10-2).

Williams scored on runs of 1 and 3 yards in the first quarter and added a 27-yard score in the third quarter for the Saints.

Cole Creighton threw two touchdown passes for Shiloh Christian. Creighton had a 52-yard touchdown pass to Carter Holeman in the first quarter and tossed a 31-yard scoring pass to Carter Henley in the fourth quarter.

Evan Baker had an eight-yard touchdown run for the Saints in the second quarter.

For the Blazers, Carson Turley accounted for two touchdowns, throwing a 54-yard scoring pass to T.J. Starks in the first quarter and running 30 yards for another score in the third quarter. Also for Valley View, Zane Guthrie threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Jones in the second quarter.