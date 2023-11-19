BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK
Nov. 1
Lilian and Jesse Zoellner, Little Rock, son.
Nov. 6
Kortny Reed and Michael Williams Jr., Little Rock, son.
Nov. 7
Brandy and Zach Hayes, Jacksonville, daughter.
Taylor and Derek Rogers, Cabot, son.
Nov. 9
Morgan and J.R. Miller, Judsonia, son.
Yvette and Norman Mallett, Little Rock, son.
Nov. 10
Abigail and Alexander Minczeski, Little Rock, son.
Brittani Robinson and Nolan Smith, Little Rock, daughter.
Nov. 11
Christina Greco and Stephen Dejarnette, Sheridan, daughter.
Nov. 12
Jessica Jordan, Little Rock, son.
Nov. 13
Vanessa Rowe and Aden Sherrell, Batesville, son.
Emma and Jeremiah Johnson, Little Rock, daughter.
Kbreyunna Farmer and Marion "Cody" Moore Sr., Little Rock, son.
Nov. 14
Danielle Horton-Appiah and Michael Appiah-Kubi, Maumelle, son.
Brittany Fisher and Justin Jones, Malvern, son.
Nov. 15
Tatum and Evan Mato, Ward, daughter.
Nov. 16
Susana Moreno and Jorge Munoz, Little Rock, son.
UAMS MEDICAL CENTER
Nov. 9
Christy Young and Herman Neal, Little Rock, son.
Nov. 10
Taylor and David Fletcher, Little Rock, daughter.