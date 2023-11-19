Jonny Fowle, Sotheby's global head of spirits, said a bottle of Scotch whisky that sold at auction for nearly $2.7 million "is the one whisky that every auctioneer wants to sell and every collector wants to own."

John Larson, the St. Paul Public Library's digital library coordinator, said aside from a book titled "Famous Composers" last borrowed in 1919, the Minnesota library has received "nothing where it looks like it has been out for some 100 years."

Joel Guerriau, 66, a French senator representing the Loire-Atlantique region, has been handed preliminary charges alleging he drugged another lawmaker with the aim of rape or sexual assault, according to the Paris prosecutor's office, and has been suspended from his party.

Michael Zacharias, 56, an Ohio priest convicted of coercing three boys into engaging in sexual acts, was sentenced to life in prison, the Justice Department said.

Ilir Beqaj, former head of Albania's head government agency coordinating international assistance who's being investigated in a corruption case, must report to prosecutors weekly and may not use his passport or identity card to leave the country, the Special Court Against Corruption and Organized Crime said.

Marcus Thompson, chief administrative officer of the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning public university system, said he is "very honored to be named President of Jackson State University because I believe in its mission, purpose and most of all, the outstanding faculty, staff, alumni and students who embody our school's motto of challenging minds, changing lives."

Alexander van der Bellen, Austria's president, said Moldovan President Maia Sandu's rescue dog, Codrut, bit him during a visit as the pup "was nervous because of all the people around him."

Samuel Thompson, 53, of St. Augustine, Fla., faces at least 35 years in federal prison after a jury convicted him of hacking the video board at the Jacksonville Jaguars stadium after the team learned he was a registered sex offender and fired him.

Craig Ross Jr., accused of kidnapping a 9-year-old girl from Moreau Lake State Park in New York, now faces four added counts of predatory sexual assault against a child, along with charges of sexual abuse, assault and endangering the welfare of a child.