Brad Biles, spokesman for Park University in Missouri, provided no information about which campuses the private institution is closing, as the Kansas City area school is also laying off faculty, cutting 16 faculty positions and eliminating degree programs, majors, certificates, concentrations and minors.

Mohammad Rahim, a police officer in Quetta, Pakistan, said a roadside bomb that killed three men, two of whom were brothers, was planted on a dirt road in Balgatar area of Kech district and was detonated remotely.

Susana Muhamad, Colombia's environmental minister, said in a statement four hippopotamuses owned by drug lord Pablo Escobar have been sterilized as she claims previous inaction to control the population has "permanent environmental and ecosystem impacts."

Jean Osenat, president of the Osenat auction house, said a faded and cracked felt hat worn by French emperor's Napoleon Bonaparte was sold for $2.1 million.

Todd Ferguson, superintendent of the Girard, Kan. School District, said he could not comment on a case in which the American Civil Liberties Union claims school officials forced an eight-year-old Native American boy to cut off his hair after he grew it out for cultural reasons.

Todd Pinion, police chief in Decatur, Ala., said in a statement he "found reason to believe that policies were violated and the final report and findings were sent to the Legal Department and outside counsel" after an officer fatally shot a man during a dispute with a tow truck driver.

Geoff Shester, Oceana's California campaign director and senior scientist, said the California Fish and Wildlife Department is "doing the right thing to protect whales" by delaying the commercial Dungeness crab fishing season as the mammals swim and feed off the coast.

Andrew Gregory, widower of a 38-year-old woman who died due to ovarian cancer, said their families "are stunned" as his wife's campaign to pay off the medical debt of others has raised nearly $220,000.

Ada Limon, U.S. poet laureate, will have her work, "In Praise of Mystery: A Poem for Europa," sent in a new spacecraft will hurtle toward Jupiter in a bid to learn whether its moon Europa is capable of supporting life, NASA announced.