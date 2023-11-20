Conway man, 78, killed in officer-involved shooting Monday morning

A Conway Police Department officer has been put on paid administrative leave after a man was killed in an officer-involved shooting Monday morning, the Arkansas State Police announced Monday afternoon.

Allen Seibert, 78, of Conway was pronounced dead at Conway Regional Hospital around 9:46 a.m., according to a press release.

The Conway Police Department and Faulkner County Sheriff's Office attempted to execute a search warrant at Seibert's residence in the 3700 block of U.S 64 West when the incident occurred.

Seibert allegedly answered the door holding a firearm.

As the situation unfolded, a Conway officer fired their weapon.

Seibert's body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab where cause of death will be determined.

According to the press release, the state police case file will be presented to the prosecuting attorney, who will determine whether the use of deadly force by the officer was consistent with Arkansas law.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette has reached out to the state police about whether Seibert was the intended target of the search warrant and what the warrant involved.