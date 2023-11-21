Forecasters: Thanksgiving Day to look sunny, cool for most of state

Thursday's forecast includes predominantly sunny skies and highs in the 50s for much of the state, the National Weather Service said.

Little Rock is looking at a high in the upper 50s with sunshine, said Dan Koch, a meteorologist with the weather service in North Little Rock.

“A dry forecast is expected on Thanksgiving, with highs in the 50s–around 60,” a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, from the National Weather Service said Tuesday.

The temperatures are pretty close to normal for the latter half of November, the forecaster said. The winds are forecast to be typical as well.

He said the cloud coverage will begin increasing towards the later part of the afternoon on Thursday.

“All in all, it will be a pretty nice day,” Koch said Tuesday afternoon. “The sunshine will take a little chill out of the air.”

Southeastern Arkansas could possibly see some rain chances late Thursday afternoon, into Thursday evening.

“They might see just a little wet weather,” Koch said.

Little Rock will see a mostly cloudy day on Friday with highs in the mid-50s, the forecaster said.