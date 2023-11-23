Some thanks, then bring on sweet potatoes

Thanksgiving is a personal favorite as far as holidays, second only to Christmas which is not just about family and feasting but spirituality.

To steal a line from gifted and talented author/writer Eli Cranor, "I'm writing this from my living room and in the background is the whir of a mixer and the smell of sweet potatoes baking."

I have so much to be thankful for that all my blessings can't fit into this space.

So here's just a few things your trusty scribe is thankful for:

The saga surrounding Arkansas Razorback football Coach Sam Pittman is over, at least for a year but hopefully longer.

That this sometimes confusing, often frustrating football season will be completed Friday night and maybe on a high note.

That the Razorback basketball team is playing in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas and the games are televised on an ESPN station that is in my cable package. Watching them on a laptop is not great for my aging eyes.

That Butch Jones seems to have gotten the Arkansas State football team on solid footing.

That UAPB basketball may be one of the surprises of the this basketball season under Solomon Bozeman with the help of Athletic Director Chris Robinson.

That UALR basketball will improve as the season continues, especially as soon as Makhel Mitchell gets his transfer papers approved by the NCAA.

That Central Arkansas, Harding, Henderson, Ouachita Baptist, Southern Arkansas, Arkansas Tech, Arkansas-Monticello and others brought exciting football to their campuses for the fans.

For my family, many of whom will be breaking bread in my home today.

For all the years I've been privileged to work for such a great newspaper and one of the great newspaper families, the Hussmans.

For every subscriber, especially those who read this column.

For all my great friends.

For getting to report on college athletics during its glory years and even though the games are changing from amateur to professional, no one can steal the lifetime of memories that have including covering the Razorbacks in 37 states and several countries.

For the wisdom and foresight former Athletic Director Frank Broyles had more than 30 years ago, when he left the Southwest Conference for the Southeastern Conference. If he hadn't, there is no telling where the Razorbacks would be playing right now.

For my church, Pinnacle Church of Christ, which six years after its inception has finally moved into its own church at No. 1 Shackleford Drive after renting or borrowing space in four other locations.

For my pastors, Chuck "Pigskin" Monan and John Phillips. Today I'll be pulling for John's Dallas Cowboys and Saturday for Chuck's Michigan Wolverines.

For Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort. For a lifelong thoroughbred racing fan, it now brings world class horses, trainers and owners to Hot Springs. Racing starts Dec. 8 and runs through May 4. The first stakes race is opening day and by the end of December, Oaklawn will have had seven stakes races.

For all the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette employees and especially the sports staff, which produces one of the best sports sections in the country. That's not bragging, it's a fact.

For this great country, although there are many prayers for healing and unity among individuals and parties. United we stand, divided we fall.

A special thanks and shoutout to Bob Holt and Tom Murphy who cover the Razorbacks from sunrise to exhaustion almost 365 days a year. Their thoroughness, fairness and hard work has given them both great reputations among their peers covering the SEC.