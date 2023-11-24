Monticello man, 36, dies in Dermott shooting

Arkansas State Police said Friday a 36-year-old Monticello man died from a gunshot injury sustained during an altercation in a Dermott residence.

The incident occurred at about 10:53 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of South Knox Street, according to state police. Dermott police requested the state police’s Criminal Investigation Division to look into the shooting.

Dermott police responded to a call and located Michael Carter in the front doorway. Carter was pronounced dead and transported to the state Crime Lab, where the manner and cause of death will be determined.

Zousah Jackson, 49, of California turned himself into Dermott police and is accused of second-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to state police. Jackson was reportedly staying at a home on South Knox Street.