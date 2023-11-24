Some of the rivalry games are tougher to call

Rivalry week is upon us and there are great games across the country, with the biggest probably Ohio State and Michigan, the Nos. 2 and 3 in the College Football Playoff poll.

Lots of great games in the SEC as well, just not quite with the same impact that game could have. If it is close, both should make the playoffs. But if there are four undefeateds, expect that to be the final four.

Had a lot of luck in last week's picks and ran the field with an 11-0 record, bringing this season's total to 94-17.

Here's the final predictions of the season:

Missouri at Arkansas

For the Razorbacks this is the Borderline Bowl and a chance to end an up-and-down season on a high note. The line opened at 7 1/2. A bunch of money was bet on the Tigers and it went to 8 1/2. The No. 9 Tigers should be favored, but if Sam Pittman can find that team that played LSU and Alabama, the Hogs have a shot. Arkansas 27-24

Arkansas State at Marshall

The Red Wolves have won three of their past four and hung 77 on Texas State last Saturday. They are bowl-eligible. The Thundering Herd's only home loss was to James Madison, which is 10-1 and the pride of the Sun Belt Conference. Marshall needs a win here to get to a bowl. Marshall 35-31

Alabama at Auburn

Maybe the Tigers were looking ahead to the Iron Bowl, or behind to the 48-10 win over Arkansas, but they got scalded by New Mexico State 31-10 and no one will ever confuse the Crimson Tide with any Aggies. Nick Saban will play it safe to get ready for the SEC Championship Game against Georgia. Alabama 35-21

Kentucky at Louisville

The Wildcats and the Cardinals thoroughly dislike each other, maybe not as bad as the teams in the Iron Bowl or Ohio State and Michigan, but it is a hot, intense rivalry. The Wildcats aren't as good as last year and the Cardinals are ranked No. 10 for a reason. Louisville 28-21

Texas A&M at LSU

The Tigers are most likely headed to a Florida bowl, while the Aggies are headed to the Texas Bowl down the road in Houston. It would not be surprising if the Aggies announce their new coach Sunday. Surely, they had a deal done before they fired Jimbo Fisher. LSU 42-27

Vanderbilt at Tennessee

The Vols are favored by almost four touchdowns for a reason. However, they need a win here to finish 4-4 in SEC play. The Commodores need a win here to stop a seven-game losing stretch, which wasn't going to happen if they played it in Nashville. Jaylen Wright might run for 200 on the 'Dores. Tennessee 49-17

Florida State at Florida

The Seminoles took a huge hit when starting quarterback Jordan Travis was lost for the season in its 58-13 win over North Alabama last week. They dropped to No. 5 in the College Football Playoff poll. However, the once powerful Gators have lost four consecutive games, albeit three against ranked teams. It doesn't make a difference that this one is in The Swamp. Florida State 31-21

Georgia at Georgia Tech

The Ramblin' Wreck isn't bad, but the biggest inconvenience of the day for the Bulldogs will be the 90-minute bus ride from Athens to Atlanta. The Bulldogs seem to be getting better each week, which is hard to do when you are No. 1 in the country. Georgia 42-21

Clemson at South Carolina

Another great rivalry and the Palmetto Bowl has been played every year since 1909 except for 2020, the covid-19 season. The Tigers lead the series 72-43-4 and no reason to believe they won't add to that total, even though it will be close. Clemson 24-17