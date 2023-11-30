Coach’s hire took Bobbitt’s approval





FAYETTEVILLE -- Bobby Petrino's hiring as the University of Arkansas' football offensive coordinator came one day after UA System President Donald Bobbitt authorized him to be rehired as a university employee.

Petrino, the Razorbacks' former head football coach, was fired by the UA in April 2012 for misconduct.

UA Board Policy 405.6 prohibits campuses from rehiring employees who have been terminated for cause, but states an exception can be made with the approval of the president.

Writing on behalf of football Coach Sam Pittman and Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek, UA Chancellor Charles Robinson requested the exception to be made in an email to Bobbitt on Monday. The email and Bobbitt's response were discovered through a Freedom of Information Act request.

"I approve the exception and appreciate the diligence Coach Pittman and AD Yurachek used to guide their hiring decision," Bobbitt wrote to Robinson on Tuesday.

"Please proceed to engage with Coach Petrino to finalize his re-employment with the University of Arkansas under the terms and contingencies outlined in your letter."

Petrino, Pittman, Yurachek, Robinson and Bobbitt signed Petrino's employment paperwork Wednesday.

Robinson wrote that Yurachek and Pittman were "familiar with the circumstances surrounding the termination of Coach Petrino's employment by the University of Arkansas which was warranted at the time."

Petrino was fired April 10, 2012, five days after the release of an Arkansas State Police report that revealed he was involved in an April 1 motorcycle accident with a female employee of the football program, Jessica Dorrell.

An investigation conducted by then-athletic director Jeff Long discovered an extramarital relationship between Petrino and Dorrell, which resulted in his firing.

Robinson told Bobbitt that Pittman and Yurachek had "conducted a due diligence inquiry" into Petrino's character and employment since he was fired by Arkansas. Petrino has since served as the head coach at Western Kentucky, Louisville and Missouri State, and most recently worked as the offensive coordinator at Texas A&M this season.

"Coach Petrino has been employed by three separate institutions since 2012, the time that his employment ended at the University of Arkansas," Robinson wrote. "By all accounts, he has conducted himself in an appropriate manner and has not engaged in any conduct that has negatively or adversely affected the reputation of any institution or their athletic programs. Additionally, to the best of our knowledge he has not committed any material violations of NCAA rules, institutional policies, or applicable law.

"Based on the information that has been shared with me, I respectfully support the request and refer the matter for your consideration."

Petrino signed a 27-month contract with the Razorbacks that is scheduled to take effect Dec. 3. He will be paid $350,000 through February, then $1.5 million for the next 12 months. His salary will increase to $1.6 million for the time period that includes the 2025 season.

