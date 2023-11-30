Four people arrested on various charges in Benton County

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Gabriel Perkhofer, 45, of 1501 Townsent St. in Cassville, Mo., was arrested Tuesday in connection with rape; internet stalking of a child; distributing, possessing or viewing matting involving sexually explicit conduct involving a child; and criminal conspiracy. Perkhofer was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

Laquan Morman, 35, of 3932 Ferns Valley Loop in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault and domestic battering. Morman was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

Jonathan Cole, 29, of 890 S. Cherry St. in Siloam Springs, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on law enforcement or correctional officer. Cole was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Brent Rogers, 52, of 17685B Bolinger Lane in Siloam Springs, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Rogers was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.