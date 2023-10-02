Injury fails to slow down Rams’ QB





INDIANAPOLIS -- Matthew Stafford stumbled, slipped and limped his way through the final 20 minutes of regulation Sunday.

Then the gutsy 35-year-old Los Angeles Rams quarterback showed everyone he's still gritty enough to finish what he started.

After opening the game with four consecutive scoring drives and then watching a 23-point lead evaporate, Stafford played through a painful hip injury and threw a laser-like 22-yard touchdown pass to record-breaking rookie receiver Puka Nacua for a 29-23 overtime victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

"The hardest part was it was kind of shutting down the leg a little bit to where you'd step and push and normal leg, it was step and push and then not normal. The muscles were kind of shutting down," said Stafford, who twice fell to the ground on his own. "But I just kept going. I knew it was going to be one of those things that was pain/function so as long as I could keep it going on the sideline, I was going to stay in there."

He kept playing despite the hurting body.

The alternative, consecutive road losses, would have been even more painful because the weekly travel log included two round trip flights from the West Coast to the Midwest, totaling nearly 8,500 miles.

Plus, Stafford, Nacua and the defense had Los Angeles in complete command for 2 1/2 quarters.

Stafford finished 27 of 40 with 319 yards, one TD and one interception.

Nacua caught nine more passes for 163 yards and his first career touchdown and now has more receptions (39) and yards (501) through his first four games than any player in NFL history. He also became the first player since Harlon Hill (Chicago Bears, 1954) with three 100-yard efforts in his first four games.

But when Colts defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo broke free late in the third quarter and drove Stafford into the ground, things began to unravel. On the next play, the hobbled Stafford was picked off with the Rams leading 23-8.

"We had tried to run a keeper, but the defensive end jetted up the field and landed with what seemed to be full body weight but was viewed otherwise," Stafford said. "It just started chirping right then."

Suddenly, Stafford's precise throws and nifty third down conversions were off.

Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson took full advantage.

He scored on a 1-yard run to trim the deficit to 23-15 with 11:45 left in regulation. He threw a 5-yard TD pass to Drew Ogletree with 1:56 to go and followed that with a perfect rollout and easy toss to Michael Pittman Jr. to tie the score at 23.

Richardson even had a chance to win it in regulation only to watch three consecutive passes fall incomplete, sending the Colts (2-2) into their second consecutive overtime game.

"I was just telling the guys let's just move the ball and focus on each and every play and try not to rush it," Richardson said. "When we were in those last few minutes, partially it was on me, you know, just getting too excited, trying to go win the game. But you learn from it."

Even at less than full strength, though, Stafford didn't make that mistake.

He methodically led the Rams on a 75-yard scoring drive, hooking up with his new favorite target on third-and-4 so he could start getting treatment.

"It was going to have shut all the way down to not keep playing," Stafford said. "Once the ball was snapped there was enough adrenaline to kind of get you through it, throw it and we complete it or get tackled or whatever and it starts talking to you again. But it was good. It was a great win."

Richardson finished 11 of 25 with 200 yards and one interception. He also ran 10 times for 56 yards as the Colts lost their sixth in a row at home.

Kyren Williams rushed 25 times for 103 yards and two scores as the Rams won their third in a row at Indy and their fourth in a row in the series.

LA Rams146306-- 29

Indianapolis008150-- 23

First Quarter

LAR--K.Williams 3 run (Maher kick), 11:35.

LAR--K.Williams 3 run (Maher kick), 3:40.

Second Quarter

LAR--FG Maher 40, 12:52.

LAR--FG Maher 54, 5:48.

Third Quarter

LAR--FG Maher 51, 7:17.

Ind--Alie-Cox 35 pass from Richardson (Moss pass from Richardson), 5:17.

Fourth Quarter

Ind--Richardson 1 run (Gay kick), 11:45.

Ind--Ogletree 5 pass from Richardson (Pittman pass from Richardson), 1:56.

First Overtime

LAR--Nacua 22 pass from Stafford, 5:49.

LARInd

First downs2719

Total Net Yards467329

Rushes-yards36-16431-133

Passing303196

Punt Returns4-151-13

Kickoff Returns0-00-0

Interceptions Ret.0-0 1-0

Comp-Att-Int27-40-111-25-0

Sacked-Yards Lost2-162-4

Punts3-41.04-48.25

Fumbles-Lost1-02-1

Penalties-Yards8-858-80

Time of Possession39:4624:25

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--LA Rams, K.Williams 25-103, Rivers 9-47, Stafford 2-14. Indianapolis, Moss 18-70, Richardson 10-56, Sermon 3-7.

PASSING--LA Rams, Stafford 27-40-1-319. Indianapolis, Richardson 11-25-0-200.

RECEIVING--LA Rams, Nacua 9-163, Higbee 5-64, Atwell 5-24, K.Williams 3-24, Jefferson 2-29, Rivers 2-10, Hopkins 1-5. Indianapolis, Ogletree 3-48, Downs 2-34, Granson 2-24, Pierce 1-38, Alie-Cox 1-35, Pittman 1-15, McKenzie 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS--LA Rams, Maher 48, Maher 46. Indianapolis, Gay 47.

