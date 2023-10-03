City to introduce Collins Center

The city of Pine Bluff will conduct an Introduction to the Detective Kevin D. Collins Center from 11:30 a.m. to noon Thursday at the civic center, 200 E. Eighth Ave.

It will be a memorial ceremony for the late police detective as well as the soft opening of the new Pine Bluff Police Training Center and City Council Chamber. After the ceremony, visitors will be able to tour the facility, according to a news release.

Sixth Avenue announcement set

The community is invited to the Sixth Avenue District Vendor Finalists Announcement and Topping Off Ceremony from noon to 1 p.m. today at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Business Support Incubator, 615 S. Main St.

The purpose is to formally announce the vendor finalists selected to occupy space at the new Sixth Avenue District.

Other highlights include an overview of the vendor selection process, a brief update of the Sixth and Main construction project, a question and answer segment, and a topping off ceremony at the project, according to a news release.

This event is being presented by the city of Pine Bluff, Go Forward Pine Bluff, The Generator, and the UAPB Economic Research and Development Center.

Details: Olandera Dunn, public relations and marketing director for GFPB, at (870) 267-0951 or dunnolandera@goforwardpb.org.

Domestic Violence Walk set Oct. 17

The Pine Bluff Police Department would like for the community to join them in the 2023 Domestic Violence Walk from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 17 starting and stopping at the Civic Center steps facing Eighth Avenue.

The department recognizes that an act of domestic violence occurs every minute, according to a news release on Stuff in The Bluff.com.

"If you have been a victim, suffered a loss of a loved one or know someone who has been a victim, please come and show your support," says a spokesperson.

A sack lunch will be provided. The sponsors include First Ward Living Grace Food Pantry, Super 1 Foods, TOPPS and Hannah's Warriors. This year's theme is Recognize, Prevent and Report: "Breaking Every Chain."

United Way kicks off campaign Thursday

The United Way of Southeast Arkansas will hold its Day of Caring and Campaign Kickoff event at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Pine Bluff Country Club. This will be a joint meeting in collaboration with the Pine Bluff Rotary Club and West Pine Bluff Rotary Club, according to a news release.

This gathering will bring together community leaders, philanthropists, and volunteers, all rallying behind the mission of the United Way of Southeast Arkansas.

The event is not only a celebration but also a call to action as United Way embarks on this year's campaign to raise $1 million, led by the Campaign Chair Tish Bullard.

One of the highlights of the event will be the presence of the renowned University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff band.

The United Way serves 14 counties including Lee, Phillips, Monroe, Arkansas, Desha, Ashley, Lincoln, Chicot, Drew, Bradley, Cleveland, Dallas, Grant, and Jefferson.

"This Day of Caring and Campaign Kickoff event is a testament to our collective strength and determination to create positive change. It serves as a reminder that together; we can achieve remarkable results and make a lasting impact on the lives of those who depend on our support," according to the release. "We invite the media, community members, and all who share in our mission to attend this inspiring event and join us in the pursuit of a better, more compassionate Southeast Arkansas."

Details: Tonya Stephens, services coordinator, at tonya_stephens@pbreynoldscenter.org or (870) 534-2153.

United Way plans Day of Caring

The United Way of Southeast Arkansas will sponsor its Day of Caring event at 9 a.m. Friday at the 3rd Ward Baseball Park, 2201 Arlington St.

"This community-driven initiative aims to make a positive impact on the 3rd Ward Park and create a hub for wholesome outdoor fun and activities, thanks to the dedicated efforts of City Councilwoman Lanette Frazier," according to a news release.

Volunteers are invited to join United Way for a day of community service and camaraderie. To ensure safety and comfort during the day's activities, the agency asks volunteers to wear long pants, a long-sleeved shirt, and a hat to protect their skin from the sun.

The Day of Caring will involve various tasks aimed at enhancing the 3rd Ward Baseball Park. Volunteers will clean brush from the fence line, tidy up storage rooms, and organize outbuildings.

"A big shout-out and a heartfelt thank you go to Simmons Bank, who will be generously providing a hot dog lunch, healthy snacks, and water for all participants. Your support is instrumental in ensuring the success of this event," according to the release.

Frazier's vision for the park is one of inclusivity, outdoor recreation, and family-friendly activities.

Details: Tonya Stephens, services coordinator, at tonya_stephens@pbreynoldscenter.org or (870) 534-2153.