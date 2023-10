Texas A&M defensive lineman Malick Sylla (92) and linebacker Chris Russell Jr. (24) celebrate after Sylla sacked Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1), Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, during the fourth quarter of the Aggies’ 34-22 win over the Razorbacks in the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

On this episode of the Whole Hog Football Podcast, Matt Jones, Scottie Bordelon and Ethan Westerman look back at Arkansas' 34-22 loss to Texas A&M. Follow Whole Hog Radio on Spotify

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content