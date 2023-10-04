Marriages

Chukwuma Ekeh, 34, and Jalisa Carey, 34, both of Little Rock.

Omar Ghaleb, 32, of Little Rock and Alyssa Jones, 24, of Benton.

Isabella Cipriani-Bluemmel, 26, and Jack Summerlin, 27, both of Old Hickory, Tenn.

Joseph Roy, 42, and Kaitlyn Knoff, 31, both of North Little Rock.

Quamisha Thomas, 28, and Tenera Rubin, 25, both of North Little Rock.

Michael Richardson, 49, and Lakia Pierce, 48, both of Little Rock.

Jeffrey Langley, 43, and Githa Grasesha, 32, both of Bryant.

Timothy McCourt, 26, and Maddie Becker, 24, both of Sherwood.

Lashon Moore, 21, and Kaylynn Gross, 22, both of Little Rock.

Forthrick Brewster, 45, and Eugunia Davie, 40, both of North Little Rock.

Keylon Tyler, 32, and Tia Donahue, 29, both of North Little Rock.

Keundre Russell, 27, and Melanie Starks, 27, both of Little Rock.

Jessica Amos, 29, and Quinton Dolls, 29, both of Jacksonville.

Jason Jones, 46, and Erin Enmark, 33, both of Little Rock.

Jessica Neargarten, 33, and Brandon Johnson, 41, both of Sherwood.

Andrea Nuñez, 35, and Gerardo Padilla, 33, both of Little Rock.

Ira Ussery, 47, and Julie Tucker, 51, both of Little Rock.

Blake Adkins, 28, of Vilonia and Jordan Lakin, 28, of Cabot.

Jeydon Riggs, 23, and Christian Holt, 22, both of Jonesboro.

Max Jeffries, 30, of Murray, Utah and Charity Geis, 27, of Edmond, Okla.

Divorces

FILED

23-3367. Cristian Sandoval v. Elena Sandoval.

23-3370. Larry Wilkins v. Karen Wilkins.

23-3377. Christopher Miller v. Shelia Miller.

23-3378. Garrett Collins v. Taylor Collins.

23-3380. David Purifoy v. Barbara Purifoy.

23-3381. Ashley Farfan v. Nora Alberto Roque.

23-3383. Charles Kimbrell v. Mary Beth Kimbrell.

23-3385. Moesha Livingston v. D'Angelo Livingston.

GRANTED

21-2672. Kristopher Langham v. Nichole Bergeron.

23-435. John Henderson v. Shephanie Jacobs.

23-663. Daid Sokolow v. Marta Berger.

23-2128. Larry Krisell v. Penny Krisell.

23-2206. Allen Hill v. Latisha Gatson.

23-2836. Ashley Jarry v. Hunter Jarry.