Patrick Henry Hays, former North Little Rock Mayor and co-architect of twin city development, has died





Patrick Henry Hays, the longest-serving mayor in the history of North Little Rock, died Wednesday.

North Little Rock City Hall officials confirmed the death, which they attributed to cancer. Hays was 76.

“I knew Mayor Hays nearly my entire life," said North Little Rock's current mayor, Terry Hartwick, in a statement. "I have known him as a close friend and as an opponent. He was a fighter until the end. I cared deeply about him, and I know he will be sorely missed by all of us in North Little Rock.”

The Hays family, through City Hall, said funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days.

Hays was mayor from 1989-2012, North Little Rock officials said. Before that, Hays was a state representative, serving from 1987-88, according to the Historical Report of the Secretary of State.

Hays, who was born in North Little Rock on Jan. 8, 1947, was a product of dedicated railroad workers; both his father and grandfather worked for the Missouri Pacific railroad. Hays followed in their footsteps until he graduated from North Little Rock High School.

“North Little Rock, as I have said time and time again, is probably the smallest big community in Arkansas,” Hays said in a 1993 interview. “North Little Rock’s roots go back to the railroad days. I mean it’s blue-collar, hard-working.”

After working the railroad for five years to pay his way through college, he attended law school at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

“My father always wanted me to be a lawyer,” Hays said at the time. “He always encouraged me to work with my head rather than my hands.”

His father, Arthur Hays, ran for the Arkansas House of Representatives in the 1970s but was unsuccessful against Henry Osterloh.

Pat Hays worked under former U.S. Sen. John McClellan for a year while completing his degree. After graduating, Hays served as assistant city attorney for North Little Rock.

In 1987, Hays ran against Osterloh for the same position his dad had sought and won by 63%.

“I think Dad softened him up for me,” he said of the vote that put him in the state legislature.

But Arthur Hays didn’t live to savor the victory.

“He died of a stroke,” his son said. “He had cancer that they said was terminal. He went to bed Christmas day 10 years ago and then woke up at 2 or 3 o’clock in the morning and had a stroke and never recovered from that. He passed away about three weeks later.”

Afterward, Pat Hays pursued the North Little Rock mayoralty.

He, former Little Rock Mayor Jim Dailey and former Pulaski County Judge Buddy Villines became known for working together to help bring development to parts of downtown North Little Rock and Little Rock in what columnist John Brummett wrote in 1997 happened "in a new spirit of cooperation and coordination between these historically uncooperative cities." At the time, construction was beginning on what is now called Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock and plans were underway to what eventually became a streetcar system between Little Rock and North Little Rock and the twin cities' pedestrian bridges.

"Hays and Dailey served as delegates to the Arkansas constitutional convention in 1980," Brummett wrote, "just as their fathers had served as delegates to the one in 1970. Both had been friends for years with Villines, who had served as Little Rock's mayor before becoming the county's chief political officer."

The trio formalized their relationship by meeting as the Pulaski County Intergovernmental Council. But at least once a month they met as CARP — an acronym they picked for fun but which stood for the "Central Arkansas River Project," Brummett wrote in a 1997 piece in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Others were part of CARP, too, including the Statehouse Convention Center, River Market, Central Arkansas Regional Library, the arena, the Downtown Partnership and what is now Rock Region Metro transit agency.

In a 1997 interview, Hays talked about the trio's river of dreams.

"Little Rock has given us a billion-dollar gift with that skyline," he said.