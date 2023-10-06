LIVE! Music: ODESZA brings ‘The Last Goodbye’ to the AMP tonight, Sting to serenade next week

ODESZA brings "The Last Goodbye" tour to the Walmart AMP just as shows start to slow down for 2023. Joining them on the tour are TOKiMONSTA, QRTR and OLAN tonight in Rogers. Sudan Archives fans should check out ODESZA's remix of "Selfish Soul" on the way to tonight's show. Tickets are still available for $25 and up.

The All-American Rejects with New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack and The Getup Kids are up next at the AMP on Oct. 10, and Sting closes the season Oct. 12. Tickets and more information at amptickets.com.

ELSEWHERE

Jukebox Confession, March to August and Church Street perform today during the Oktoberfest First Friday on the downtown Bentonville square. Music starts at 5 p.m.

Rina Sawayama performs at 7 p.m. today at at The Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. in Bentonville.

Chris Renzema Manna plays at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at JJ's Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. in Fayetteville. jjslive.com.

Happy hour with Earl and Them starts at 6 p.m. and Mixtapes play at 9 p.m. Friday; Bucket Brigade with Modeling, Chrono Wizard, Sad Palomino, Peach Blush and Second Life starts at 8 p.m. Sunday at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

Rocky Horror Picking Show happens at 8 p.m. today, and The Swade Diablos perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

Hillberry Harvest Moon Festival continues throughout the weekend with live music from festival partners Railroad Earth and headliners Sierra Hull, The Wood Brothers, Leftover Salmon, moe., Kitchen Dwellers, Elephant Revival, Here Come The Mummies, Sicard Hollow, Fireside Collective, The Sensational Barnes Brothers, The Vine Brothers, Front Porch, Rochelle Bradshaw & Hypnotion, Magnolia Brown, The Gary Lawrence Show, Arkansauce, Sad Daddy, Opal Agafia and more at The Farm in Eureka Springs. hillberryfestival.com.

