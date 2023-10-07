State college capsules

NCAA DIVISION III

LYON AT ALFRED (N.Y.) STATE

WHEN 11 a.m.

WHERE Pioneer Stadium, Alfred, N.Y.

INTERNET lyonscots.com

RECORDS Lyon 2-3; Alfred State 2-3

COACHES Chris Douglas (5-25 in fourth season at Lyon); Scott Linn (17-27 in fifth season at Alfred State)

SERIES First meeting

LAST WEEK Lyon suffered a 52-14 road loss to McMurry (Texas), while Alfred State dropped a 40-19 decision to Olivet (Mich.)

NOTEWORTHY The game will be the first between the two schools. It's also the first of two trips to New York for Lyon, which will play Hilbert College in Hamburg, N.Y., on Oct. 28. ... Lyon ran 11 less plays than McMurry did last week, but the Scots were outgained 642-157 in total offensive yardage. ... Justin Horvath competed 18 of 31 passes for 315 yards and 3 touchdowns in Alfred State's loss a week ago. However, the Pioneers had minus-27 yards rushing. ... The Scots will be trying to win their first game away from Batesville since 2021 when they beat Texas College 33-32. Lyon has lost eight consecutive road games since then. ... Scott Linn was the offensive coordinator at nearby Alfred (N.Y.) University for four seasons before being hired at Alfred State. He's the fourth coach in the program's history.

NAIA

TEXAS COLLEGE AT ARKANSAS BAPTIST

WHEN 2:30 p.m.

WHERE Scott Field, Little Rock

INTERNET abcbuffaloes.com

RECORDS Texas College 0-5; Arkansas Baptist 0-5

COACHES Jarrail Jackson (0-16 in second season at Texas College); Richard Wilson (17th season at Arkansas Baptist and overall)

SERIES Arkansas Baptist leads 1-0

LAST MEETING Arkansas Baptist pulled away to beat the Steers 31-12 on Sept. 3, 2022, at Little Rock.

LAST WEEK Texas College lost to North American (Texas) 30-26, while Arkansas Baptist lost to Texas Wesleyan 62-0

NOTEWORTHY Arkansas Baptist gave up 580 yards and committed four turnovers in its loss to Texas Wesleyan. The Buffaloes were also forced to punt 10 times and were 2 of 15 on third-down attempts. ... Texas College had 23 first downs, ran 23 more offensive plays and had a 480-216 advantage in total yardage a week ago but still suffered a loss to North American. ... The Buffaloes rushed for 204 yards in last year's meeting with Texas College. ... This will be the second time the Steers face a team from Arkansas this season. Texas College lost 70-2 when it played at the University of Central Arkansas on Sept. 9.