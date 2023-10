Cathy Fecho looks at a large quartz crystal specimen for sale at her Fiddler’s Ridge Rock Shop outside of Mount Ida. Her son owns Twin Creek Crystal Mine where it was found. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Aaron Gettinger)

MOUNT IDA -- In 1984, Cathy Fecho moved with her husband, Jim, from southern Illinois to operate some mines they bought in Arkansas.

Print Headline: Rock shops draw wide clientele

