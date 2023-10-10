Marriages

Justin Waters, 24, and Kayley Shettles, 23, both of Sherwood.

Ted Wilson Jr., 38, and Sabrina Christopher, 32, both of Little Rock.

Cody Wilson, 32, and Shadeisha Rapier, 24, both of Little Rock.

Briana Jones, 25, and Alexandria McDaniels, 25, both of Little Rock.

Phillip Hill, 37, and Wanda Adams, 32, both of Little Rock.

Parker Adcock, 31, and Caysie Williams, 30, both of North Little Rock.

Luis Rodriguez, 40, and Cindy Rojas, 39, both of Alexander.

John White, 26, and Anyerli Argueta Najera, 20, both of Little Rock.

Tre McKinney, 29, of North Little Rock and Shardavia Kendrick, 33, of Little Rock.

Demarya Holliman, 28, and Vincent Brown, 30, both of Fort Worth, Tex.

Whitney Hobbs, 33, and Sean Estes, 51, both of North Little Rock.

Laquentin Nichols, 25, of Little Rock, and Victoria Stancil, 25, of Sherwood.

Delvin Coleman, 27, of Little Rock, and Sullivan Donahue, 28, of Maumelle.

Victoria Ewing, 46, and Arthur Shaw, 42, both of Bryant.

Preston Armstrong, 21, and Alyssa Helfer, 20, both of Jacksonville.

Enrique Ramos, 37, and Gloria Vazquez, 38, both of Alexander.

Arthur Butt, 40, and Stephanie Fowler, 47, both of Little Rock.

Kendall James, 27, and Victoria Cecil, 32, both of Little Rock.

Samuel Howe, 29, and Lauren Wood, 27, both of Alexander.

James Finley, 71, and Linda Floyd, 66, both of Mabelvale.

Robert Oliva, 77, and Rickie Lockwood, 77, both of Little Rock.

Drake Reaves, 25, and Skylar Martin, 25, both of North Little Rock.

Corey Koteras, 28, and Tessa Johnson, 26, both of North Little Rock.

Luke Vander Lugt, 24 and Jade Denson, 23, both of Jacksonville.

Barndon Muszkiewicz, 23, of North Little Rock, and Alyssa Timken, 23, of Maumelle.

Allen Wheeler, 41, of Roland, and Taylor Hart, 31, of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

23-3453. Allan Mckenzie v. Sarah Mckenzie.

23-3456. Nikisha Mosely v. Keith Mosely Jr.

23-3458. Payton Baker v. Tamara Baker.

23-3463. Levi Carlton v. Tanaya Carlton.

23-3465. Paula Carrion v. Naun Dominguez.

23-3467. Laura Hammett v. Christopher Hammett.

23-3470. Amy Landkrohn v. Scott Landkrohn.

23-3471. Damian Young v. Tamika Young.

23-3472. Tonya Bryant v. Darryl Bryant.

23-3475. Larry Clark v. Kashia Clark.

GRANTED

21-3172. Bryan Davis v. Jennifer Davis.

23-28. George Rothwell v. Terry Rothwell.

23-1523. Michelle Upton v. Joseph Upton.

23-2327. Rachel Grooms v. Bruce May.

23-2673. Laura Ochola v. Patrick Ochola.

23-2960. Bassam Arramadna v. Donna Arramadna.

23-3054. Mark Brown v. Ella Brown.