Pulaski County, Jacksonville consolidate its 911 centers

Pulaski County announced on Tuesday that it has partnered with the City of Jacksonville to consolidate its public safety answering points to ensure better 911 response to unincorporated areas of the county.

Public safety answering points are also known as 911 centers.

The county said in a news release that this effort is in response to Arkansas’ Public Safety Act of 2019, which requires counties with more than one 911 center to consolidate operations.

By January 1, 2025, the county will move from seven centers to three.

“Public safety is always a top priority,” County Judge Barry Hyde said. “So we’re excited to take these imperative steps with Jacksonville to ensure a faster, streamlined communication process with our citizens.”

The 911 center will be housed at Jacksonville’s facility.

“The City of Jacksonville and 911 Dispatch are thrilled to be partnering with the County,” Jacksonville Mayor Jeff Elmore said. “We have the facilities, the space. It just makes sense.”

Jacksonville’s 911 center is housed inside a state-of-the-art secure facility with a $2.5 million radio system.

Jacksonville Police Chief Brett Hibbs said the combination of resources will institute better technology and save taxpayers’ money.

In 2014, Jacksonville joined the Arkansas Wireless Information Network, which enables first responders to have radio communication with the 911 center throughout the entire state.

Chief Hibbs also mentioned that their dispatch center is inside a Federal Emergency Management Aid-rated tornado shelter.

“The public can take assurance that, in the event of a natural disaster, like a tornado, our 911 dispatch team can continue working and responding to emergencies,” Tabby Hughes, Director of Jacksonville 911 Dispatch said.

The county quorum court will vote on Tuesday to put a memorandum with expectations on the agenda for a vote in two weeks.