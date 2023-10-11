Broadband internet in western Benton County focus of public input meeting in Siloam Springs





SILOAM SPRINGS -- A public input meeting today will focus on broadband internet in western Benton County, according to a news release.

The meeting is set for 4:30 p.m. in the Siloam Springs School District seminar room at 700 N. Progress Ave., the release said.

Glen Howie, Arkansas State Broadband Office director, and Benton County Judge Barry Moehring will make presentations and answer questions from members of the public, county spokeswoman Melody Kwok said. Presentations are expected to include information on the federal Affordable Connectivity Program and the Federal Communications Commission's National Broadband Map, among other topics.

The public is invited to give feedback on current internet access, speed and cost in western Benton County, according to the release. The state is seeking the public's input as it considers ways to improve high-speed internet access.

Howie said Arkansans can find the state's five-year action plan online at broadband.arkansas.gov. The plan was submitted to the U.S. Department of Commerce National Telecommunications and Information Administration on Aug. 28, according to the website.

Additional proposals and plans will be finalized and uploaded to the website within the next couple months, and Arkansans are encouraged to view them online and offer their input, Howie said.



