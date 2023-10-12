Sections
Whole Hog Football Podcast: Arkansas-Alabama Preview, Weekend Predictions

by Ethan Westerman, Matt Jones, Scottie Bordelon | Today at 1:14 p.m.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban talks with quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

On this episode of the Whole Hog Football Podcast, Matt Jones, Scottie Bordelon and Ethan Westerman take a look at the game between the Razorbacks and the Crimson Tide, and give their weekend picks. 

