BREAKING: Little Rock City Manager Bruce Moore dead at 57

Little Rock City Manager Bruce Moore, the city's top administrator for the last two decades, has died, according to a statement issued by the city on Saturday.

Moore, who had turned 57 on Wednesday, "passed away peacefully overnight in his Little Rock home," the statement said.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. has ordered flags in the city to be flown at half-staff in his memory.

"During his time in service to the residents of Little Rock, City Manager Moore personified servant leadership," the statement said. "He earned awards and accolades from across the country and around the world for his effective management, organization and expertise."

As city manager, Moore was responsible for essential tasks. He executed contracts, oversaw a series of department heads and worked with the Little Rock Board of Directors, often fielding elected officials' inquiries on this or that issue.

He served as city manager under three different mayors: Jim Dailey, Mark Stodola and Scott. The city's statement called Moore "the longest-serving city manager in Little Rock history."

Moore began his lengthy career with the city as an intern in the office of then-City Manager Charles Nickerson in 1994. He was appointed assistant city manager in 1999 after serving in other roles, including as an assistant to Dailey.

Moore was named city manager in December 2002, beating out two other finalists after holding the job on an interim basis following the departure of Cy Carney.

Last year, Moore shepherded a $161.8 million capital-improvement bond proposal with six project categories through the city board. Voters later approved all six categories in a citywide referendum that reauthorized a long-running millage.