Arkansas' late rally comes up short at Alabama

A stagnant Arkansas offense woke up a little too late Saturday against another top SEC defense.

The Razorbacks mounted a late comeback from an 18-point deficit, but lost 24-21 at 11th-ranked Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Arkansas (2-5, 0-4 SEC) lost its fifth consecutive game and finished winless during a month-long stretch of games away from home. Three of the losses were by one score.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to play in Fayetteville next week against Mississippi State — their first home game since the losing streak began with a 38-31 loss to BYU on Sept. 16. The team’s five losses have been by an average 6.4 points.

Alabama (6-1, 4-0) improved to 17-0 against Arkansas under coach Nick Saban and tightened its lead atop the SEC West midway through conference play. Saban won his 200th game in 17 seasons as the team’s coach.

The Razorbacks have not won a game against the Crimson Tide in their annual series since 2006. The teams are not scheduled to play each other next year when the SEC will expand to 16 teams and eliminate divisions for the first time since Arkansas joined in 1992.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson led a pair of long touchdown drives late in the third quarter and early in the fourth to pull the Razorbacks within 24-21. Jefferson threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Sategna with 33 seconds remaining in the third quarter, and hit running back Rashod Dubinon for a 14-yard score on third down with 10:59 to play.

Arkansas got the ball back with 9:59 remaining and advanced to its own 46, but a sack by SEC leader Dallas Turner forced a punt with less than six minutes remaining. Arkansas never got the ball again.

After taking possession with 5:19 remaining, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe made a pair of key plays to work the clock and force Arkansas to burn its timeouts. His 4-yard run converted third-and-3, and he made a touch pass under pressure for 14 yards to Amari Niblack to convert second-and-13.

Milroe threw first-half touchdown passes of 79 yards to Kobe Prentice and 29 yards to Niblack, and ran for a 1-yard touchdown to help Alabama build a 21-6 lead at halftime.

Milroe completed 10 of 21 passes for 238 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Arkansas led 6-0 on a pair of long first-quarter field goals by Cam Little, who improved to 11 of 12 this year.

After the teams exchanged three-and-out punts to open the game, Little kicked a 55-yard field goal with 9:15 remaining in the first quarter to give the Razorbacks a 3-0 lead. It was the fourth field goal from 50 yards or longer for Little this season, which is the most by an Arkansas kicker since at least 1984.

Little added a 49-yard field goal with 2:05 remaining in the first quarter. Arkansas faced third-and-9 at the Alabama 37, but called a draw play for running back AJ Green to move the ball closer for Little.

The Crimson Tide were in control from there. After recovering a fumble behind the line of scrimmage on second down, Milroe found Prentice wide open deep downfield on third-and-14 for Alabama’s first score.

Will Reichard’s ensuing extra point gave the Crimson Tide the lead and gave himself the SEC’s career scoring record. Reichard entered the game with 480 points, tied with former Auburn kicker Daniel Carlson for the most in league history.

Richard added a 30-yard field goal midway through the third quarter. He has made his last 26 field goal attempts dating to last season, including all 13 tries this year.

Milroe’s 1-yard touchdown run with 8:44 remaining before halftime extended Alabama’s lead to 14-6. That capped a 10-play, 83-yard drive that included a pair of deep passes from Milroe to Jermaine Burton for 44 yards and Ja’Corey Brooks for 25.

The Crimson Tide scored on their third consecutive possession with 4:45 left before halftime. Two plays after a 14-yard pass from Milroe to Prentice converted third-and-5, Milroe threw deep to Niblack for a 29-yard score.

Reichard’s field goal put Alabama ahead 24-6 with 7:47 remaining in the third quarter and proved to be crucial in the end.

Jefferson’s touchdown pass to Sategna came one play after Alabama’s Caleb Downs was flagged for interference on a third-down throw from Jefferson to tight end Ty Washington. A facemark penalty against Jaylen Key earlier in the possession nullified a third-down stop for the Crimson Tide.

The 10-play, 77-yard drive included Arkansas’ first first down in nearly 33 minutes of game time. The Razorbacks were held to nine yards in the second quarter and had 98 yards in the first half.

Sategna, the national leader in receiving yards as a senior at Fayetteville High School as a senior two years ago, recorded his first collegiate touchdown reception. He returned an 88-yard punt for a score against BYU last month, and entered the Alabama game with 4 catches for 21 yards.

Arkansas defensive end Landon Jackson sacked Milroe on the ensuing drive to help force a punt. Jackson had a career-high 3.5 sacks. Milroe was sacked five times.

Jefferson completed 14 of 24 passes for 150 yards and 2 touchdowns, and rushed for 64 yards on 10 carries when adjusted for 4 sacks.

The Razorbacks rushed for 100 yards on 36 attempts after combining for 78 yards in their previous losses to Texas A&M and Ole Miss.

Green led Arkansas with 44 yards on six carries. The Razorbacks played the game without Raheim "Rocket" Sanders, who did not travel two weeks after returning from a knee injury that forced him to miss three games.

Armstrong had four catches for 48 yards to lead Arkansas' receiving corps. He also caught a two-point conversion following Dubinion's touchdown reception in the fourth quarter.

Jase McClellan (16 carries for 83 yards) and Roydell Williams (7 for 68) led Alabama's rushing attack that yielded 177 yards. Prentice had 93 yards on a pair of catches.

Alabama out-gained Arkansas 415-250. Neither team committed a turnover.

Arkansas’ five-game losing streak is the team’s longest since the Razorbacks lost 10 in a row concluding with the 2020 season opener.