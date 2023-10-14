Woman found killed at North Little Rock apartment complex

Police on Saturday were investigating a homicide that left one woman dead late Friday night at a North Little Rock apartment complex, authorities said, the third slaying reported there so far this year.



Officers around 10:39 p.m. Friday responding to a report of a deceased person at the Hemlock Courts Apartments at 400 N. Palm St. located a dead woman inside a vehicle, a police news release states.



The victim, who was not identified in the release, had visible trauma to her body, but police did not state her cause of death because it was deemed to be a detail of the investigation.



Police will release the victim’s name after her next of kin are notified, the release states.



The killing was the third so far in 2023 reported at the Hemlock Courts apartments. Brandon Rogers, 34, was shot dead there on Aug. 23, police said, and 16-year-old Raymond Hudson was shot and killed at the apartments on May 23.



Last year, one homicide, the Nov. 21 slaying of 33-year-old Chris Moore, was reported at the apartments.