Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Oct. 5-11 the Benton County Clerk's Office.

Oct. 5

Bryan Scott Beckwith, 30, and McKenzie Lee Moreland, 27, both of Monett, Mo.

John Lance Buttry, 26, and Ansaf Maria McKinney, 26, both of Rogers

Thomas Clayton Graham, 25, and Marisa Katherine Cheyenne Gilbreth, 28, both of Bentonville

Vaughn Paul Roe, 27, and Acadia Dawn Kimball, 28, both of Rogers

James Ryan Ronspiez, 34, and Kimberley Meleah Gregory, 24, both of Westville, Okla.

Therynn Jarrard Tran, 27, and Tram Thi Thanh Dang, 27, both of Bentonville

Gregory Cole Warren, 27, and Beverly Ann Mullins, 26, both of Pea Ridge

William Steven Whatley, 29, and Jamie Sue Elease Grayum, 33, both of Cave Springs

Oct. 6

Caleb Dalton Addison, 24, and Ciara Lashay Cole, 25, both of Allen, Texas

Blake Zweifel Brizzolara, 31, Rogers, and Hannah Leigh Nolan, 31, Lowell

Parker Anderson Brookhart, 26, Rogers, and Kelsey Elizabeth Gray, 25, Bentonville

Kenneth Victor Brown Jr., 33, Grapevine, Texas, and Mallorie Elizabeth Owens, 32, Aledo, Texas

Andrew Campos, 31, and Janira Rios, 30, both of Springdale

Dillon Scott Chinchar, 25, and Alexis Adriana Deleon, 25, both of Centerton

Lance Earl Dixon, 53, Centerton, and Tammy Lynn Ellis, 46, Port Richey, Fla.

Garrett Hugh Donnell, 31, and Rosita Illona Davydova, 28, both of Bentonville

James Michael Dover, 30, and Mikayla Dawn Sanford, 27, both of Hernando, Miss.

Justin Lee Easter, 37, and Jshuanta Carry Gruessing, 42, both of Garfield

Ray David Elkins, 22, and Natalie Ann Splichal, 26, both of Bentonville

Aaron Mitchel Fiegel, 31, and Michelle Birgit Mace, 28, both of Bella Vista

Scott Micheal Hankins, 32, and Olivia Michelle Krueckeberg, 32, both of Rogers

Trevor Dean Henry, 23, Pea Ridge, and Baylee Nicole Willson, 25, Springdale

Kaine Alexander Kennedy, 28, and Sadie Roi Abbott, 29, both of Bentonville

Joshua Luke Morris, 33, and Alexandrea Richelle-Jean Turner, 32, both of Siloam Springs

Chandler Douglas Pearce, 23, Jonesboro, and Keili Hayvin Hodges, 21, Bentonville

Steve Guzman Ruan, 22, and Jazmine Ruth Schnitzler, 22, both of Rogers

Levi Warren Smith, 25, and Katlyn Lynnette Roberts, 28, both of Lawrence, Kan.

Mitchell Hayden Smith, 32, and Mariana Paola Carvajal Villasenor, 28, both of Centerton

Sebastian Tyler Turner, 26, and Christy Alexia Sanchez, 27, both of Siloam Springs

Dakota Samuel Whalen, 27, and Lucy Anne Katz, 25, both of Oklahoma City

Logan Robert Wilson, 26, and Mary Kate Patton, 25, both of Eureka, Mo.

Oct. 9

Daniel Eli Adams, 30, and Brya Danise Rothfus, 30, both of Rogers

Samuel Pop Ajulip, 21, and Jordan Cai Nguyen, 21, both of Rogers

Levi Eugene Boyd, 36, and Hannah Grace Price, 35, both of Centerton

Michael David Boyd, 42, and Amanda Rene' Narvaez, 36, both of Rogers

James Earl Cooper II, 59, and Meghan Bryan Foshee, 43, both of Talala, Okla.

Jacob Irvin Crommett, 26, and Jordan Layne Deshields, 25, both of Bentonville

Zachary Tyler Epperson, 25, and Ashley Dawn Hodge, 29, both of Maud, Okla.

Blake Andrew Garrett, 33, and Samantha Lorene Hosier, 22, both of Decatur

Juan Carlos Jacobo, 25, and Briyana Alexius Caldwell, 25, both of Garfield

Maxwell Bimber Jones, 30, and Anna Elizabeth Liddle, 29, both of San Antonio, Texas

Tanner Lenox Kear, 20, and Kaitlyn Marie Land, 19, both of Siloam Springs

Christopher Louis Kissinger, 36, and Alexia Noelle Ladd, 30, both of Rogers

Reuben U. Miller, 32, and Ellen D. Troyer, 23, both of Rose, Okla.

Jarrod Alexander Smiatek, 28, Bentonville, and Shaelyn Amber Smith, 28, Osage Beach, Mo.

Tracy Everett Smith, 52, and Norma Rae King, 61, both of Gravette

Blake Joseph Vandermolen, 34, and Lauren Elissa Campbell, 32, both of Magnolia, Texas

Cole Martin White, 32, and Cory Nichole Smith, 30, both of Rogers

Oct. 10

Elden James Boston, 28, and Rosemary Grace Baril, 26, both of Rogers

Melvin Migdael Colindres Garcia, 29, and Lesbia N. Colop Yac, 32, both of Siloam Springs

Nicholas Christopher Collins, 33, and Makayla Kirby Osgood, 28, both of Bella Vista

Anthony Thomas Filbeck, 22, and Melissa Marie Scott, 22, both of Decatur

Kristopher William Gardner, 42, and Samantha Ashley Rady, 41, both of Gentry

Seth Austin Harrison, 24, and Rachel Todd McCallie, 22, both of Lowell

Juan Francisco Juarez Galvez, 42, and Marina Del Carmen Pena Navarrom 37, both of Rogers

Patrick Austin Lewis, 34, Cave Springs, and Gabriela Montoya Vazquez, 30, Springdale

Nathan Connor Lyons, 24, and Hannah Marie Vogel, 25, both of Rogers

Lee Brinson May, 30, and Madeline Ann Kennedy, 30, both of Bella Vista

Berlin Enrique Munoz Tinoco, 26, and Gricelda Elizabeth Ramos Medina, 25, both of Gentry

Chad Aaron Musteen, 27, and Briahna Nicole Michel, 24, both of Bentonville

Miguel Angel Ramirez, 22, and Rosa Isela Mendez Garcia, 23, both of Rogers

Charles Dale Reynolds, 31, and Leah Deann Miller, 32, both of Salina, Okla.

Mason Allen Rigsbee, 31, and Ginny Marie Oberlander, 30, both of Bentonville

Jorge Roberto Rodriguez-Garcia, 34, and Joelina Elia Milton, 28, both of Gentry

Seth Adam Simmons, 23, and Trinity Nicole Montes, 19, both of Siloam Springs

Justin Ellis Villegas, 25, and Courtney Nicole Davis, 24, both of Centerton

Oct. 11

Logan Jarett Daily, 25, and Megan Jo Exner, 27, both of Springdale

George Ronald Flynn, 63, Bella Vista, and Kathleen Marie Biggs, 60, Bentonville

Cori Ann Gaskey, 30, and Kathryn Nicole Durham, 31, both of Centerton

Jonathan Jude Gretz II, 27, and Sylvia Nguyen, 30, both of Centerton

Cody James Howerton, 21, and Autumn Eve Main, 21, both of Rogers

Todd Ross McLaughlin, 38, and Stephanie Ann Vanzant, 35, both of Springdale

Jorge Fidel Perez Ballesteros, 26, Rogers, and Aisli Yvette Herrera, 23, Centerton

Aaron Christian Simmons, 43, and Regina Chhabi Rozario, 34, both of Rogers

Steven Derek Stickels, 44, and Stacy Leann McCaslin, 45, both of Rogers

William Bryan Tims, 46, and Angelica Bethany Davidson, 41, both of Siloam Springs

Matthew Ryan Van Otterloo, 28, and Jessica Claire Bookout, 23, both of Centerton