Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Oct. 5-11 the Benton County Clerk's Office.
Oct. 5
Bryan Scott Beckwith, 30, and McKenzie Lee Moreland, 27, both of Monett, Mo.
John Lance Buttry, 26, and Ansaf Maria McKinney, 26, both of Rogers
Thomas Clayton Graham, 25, and Marisa Katherine Cheyenne Gilbreth, 28, both of Bentonville
Vaughn Paul Roe, 27, and Acadia Dawn Kimball, 28, both of Rogers
James Ryan Ronspiez, 34, and Kimberley Meleah Gregory, 24, both of Westville, Okla.
Therynn Jarrard Tran, 27, and Tram Thi Thanh Dang, 27, both of Bentonville
Gregory Cole Warren, 27, and Beverly Ann Mullins, 26, both of Pea Ridge
William Steven Whatley, 29, and Jamie Sue Elease Grayum, 33, both of Cave Springs
Oct. 6
Caleb Dalton Addison, 24, and Ciara Lashay Cole, 25, both of Allen, Texas
Blake Zweifel Brizzolara, 31, Rogers, and Hannah Leigh Nolan, 31, Lowell
Parker Anderson Brookhart, 26, Rogers, and Kelsey Elizabeth Gray, 25, Bentonville
Kenneth Victor Brown Jr., 33, Grapevine, Texas, and Mallorie Elizabeth Owens, 32, Aledo, Texas
Andrew Campos, 31, and Janira Rios, 30, both of Springdale
Dillon Scott Chinchar, 25, and Alexis Adriana Deleon, 25, both of Centerton
Lance Earl Dixon, 53, Centerton, and Tammy Lynn Ellis, 46, Port Richey, Fla.
Garrett Hugh Donnell, 31, and Rosita Illona Davydova, 28, both of Bentonville
James Michael Dover, 30, and Mikayla Dawn Sanford, 27, both of Hernando, Miss.
Justin Lee Easter, 37, and Jshuanta Carry Gruessing, 42, both of Garfield
Ray David Elkins, 22, and Natalie Ann Splichal, 26, both of Bentonville
Aaron Mitchel Fiegel, 31, and Michelle Birgit Mace, 28, both of Bella Vista
Scott Micheal Hankins, 32, and Olivia Michelle Krueckeberg, 32, both of Rogers
Trevor Dean Henry, 23, Pea Ridge, and Baylee Nicole Willson, 25, Springdale
Kaine Alexander Kennedy, 28, and Sadie Roi Abbott, 29, both of Bentonville
Joshua Luke Morris, 33, and Alexandrea Richelle-Jean Turner, 32, both of Siloam Springs
Chandler Douglas Pearce, 23, Jonesboro, and Keili Hayvin Hodges, 21, Bentonville
Steve Guzman Ruan, 22, and Jazmine Ruth Schnitzler, 22, both of Rogers
Levi Warren Smith, 25, and Katlyn Lynnette Roberts, 28, both of Lawrence, Kan.
Mitchell Hayden Smith, 32, and Mariana Paola Carvajal Villasenor, 28, both of Centerton
Sebastian Tyler Turner, 26, and Christy Alexia Sanchez, 27, both of Siloam Springs
Dakota Samuel Whalen, 27, and Lucy Anne Katz, 25, both of Oklahoma City
Logan Robert Wilson, 26, and Mary Kate Patton, 25, both of Eureka, Mo.
Oct. 9
Daniel Eli Adams, 30, and Brya Danise Rothfus, 30, both of Rogers
Samuel Pop Ajulip, 21, and Jordan Cai Nguyen, 21, both of Rogers
Levi Eugene Boyd, 36, and Hannah Grace Price, 35, both of Centerton
Michael David Boyd, 42, and Amanda Rene' Narvaez, 36, both of Rogers
James Earl Cooper II, 59, and Meghan Bryan Foshee, 43, both of Talala, Okla.
Jacob Irvin Crommett, 26, and Jordan Layne Deshields, 25, both of Bentonville
Zachary Tyler Epperson, 25, and Ashley Dawn Hodge, 29, both of Maud, Okla.
Blake Andrew Garrett, 33, and Samantha Lorene Hosier, 22, both of Decatur
Juan Carlos Jacobo, 25, and Briyana Alexius Caldwell, 25, both of Garfield
Maxwell Bimber Jones, 30, and Anna Elizabeth Liddle, 29, both of San Antonio, Texas
Tanner Lenox Kear, 20, and Kaitlyn Marie Land, 19, both of Siloam Springs
Christopher Louis Kissinger, 36, and Alexia Noelle Ladd, 30, both of Rogers
Reuben U. Miller, 32, and Ellen D. Troyer, 23, both of Rose, Okla.
Jarrod Alexander Smiatek, 28, Bentonville, and Shaelyn Amber Smith, 28, Osage Beach, Mo.
Tracy Everett Smith, 52, and Norma Rae King, 61, both of Gravette
Blake Joseph Vandermolen, 34, and Lauren Elissa Campbell, 32, both of Magnolia, Texas
Cole Martin White, 32, and Cory Nichole Smith, 30, both of Rogers
Oct. 10
Elden James Boston, 28, and Rosemary Grace Baril, 26, both of Rogers
Melvin Migdael Colindres Garcia, 29, and Lesbia N. Colop Yac, 32, both of Siloam Springs
Nicholas Christopher Collins, 33, and Makayla Kirby Osgood, 28, both of Bella Vista
Anthony Thomas Filbeck, 22, and Melissa Marie Scott, 22, both of Decatur
Kristopher William Gardner, 42, and Samantha Ashley Rady, 41, both of Gentry
Seth Austin Harrison, 24, and Rachel Todd McCallie, 22, both of Lowell
Juan Francisco Juarez Galvez, 42, and Marina Del Carmen Pena Navarrom 37, both of Rogers
Patrick Austin Lewis, 34, Cave Springs, and Gabriela Montoya Vazquez, 30, Springdale
Nathan Connor Lyons, 24, and Hannah Marie Vogel, 25, both of Rogers
Lee Brinson May, 30, and Madeline Ann Kennedy, 30, both of Bella Vista
Berlin Enrique Munoz Tinoco, 26, and Gricelda Elizabeth Ramos Medina, 25, both of Gentry
Chad Aaron Musteen, 27, and Briahna Nicole Michel, 24, both of Bentonville
Miguel Angel Ramirez, 22, and Rosa Isela Mendez Garcia, 23, both of Rogers
Charles Dale Reynolds, 31, and Leah Deann Miller, 32, both of Salina, Okla.
Mason Allen Rigsbee, 31, and Ginny Marie Oberlander, 30, both of Bentonville
Jorge Roberto Rodriguez-Garcia, 34, and Joelina Elia Milton, 28, both of Gentry
Seth Adam Simmons, 23, and Trinity Nicole Montes, 19, both of Siloam Springs
Justin Ellis Villegas, 25, and Courtney Nicole Davis, 24, both of Centerton
Oct. 11
Logan Jarett Daily, 25, and Megan Jo Exner, 27, both of Springdale
George Ronald Flynn, 63, Bella Vista, and Kathleen Marie Biggs, 60, Bentonville
Cori Ann Gaskey, 30, and Kathryn Nicole Durham, 31, both of Centerton
Jonathan Jude Gretz II, 27, and Sylvia Nguyen, 30, both of Centerton
Cody James Howerton, 21, and Autumn Eve Main, 21, both of Rogers
Todd Ross McLaughlin, 38, and Stephanie Ann Vanzant, 35, both of Springdale
Jorge Fidel Perez Ballesteros, 26, Rogers, and Aisli Yvette Herrera, 23, Centerton
Aaron Christian Simmons, 43, and Regina Chhabi Rozario, 34, both of Rogers
Steven Derek Stickels, 44, and Stacy Leann McCaslin, 45, both of Rogers
William Bryan Tims, 46, and Angelica Bethany Davidson, 41, both of Siloam Springs
Matthew Ryan Van Otterloo, 28, and Jessica Claire Bookout, 23, both of Centerton