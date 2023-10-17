Sections
Whole Hog Football Podcast: Analyzing Another Close Loss, SEC Efficiency Ratings

by Matt Jones, Scottie Bordelon | Today at 9:11 p.m.
Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) is helped up by teammates after getting sacked by Alabama defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe (92), Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, during the fourth quarter of the Razorbacks’ 24-21 loss to the Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

On this episode of the Whole Hog Football Podcast, Matt Jones and Scottie Bordelon discuss Arkansas' 24-21 loss at Alabama and where the Razorbacks rank among the SEC's offensive and defensive units.


