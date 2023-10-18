Two Hogs named preseason All-SEC

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas men were projected to finish third and the Razorback women were picked sixth in preseason SEC basketball polls released Tuesday ahead of SEC media days, which begin today at Mountain Brook, Ala.

Coach Eric Musselman's Razorbacks, coming off a 22-14 season and another run to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, were projected to finish behind Tennessee and Texas A&M by a select panel of SEC and national media members.

Swingman Trevon Brazile, a 6-9 sophomore coming off knee surgery, was voted onto the All-SEC first team, and senior guard Davonte Davis was a second-team selection.

Brazile averaged 11.8 points and 6 rebounds and was a team-best 37.9% three-point shooter through nine games last season. Davis, a native of Jacksonville, averaged 10.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game while earning SEC All-Defensive team honors.

Musselman, Brazile and Davis will address the media at SEC media days today. Coverage will begin at 10 a.m. Central on the SEC Network.

The Razorbacks were ranked No. 14 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll, which was released Monday.

Brazile was joined on the preseason All-SEC first team by Alabama transfer Grant Nelson, Auburn's Johni Broome, Kentucky's Justin Edwards, Mississippi State's Tolu Smith, Tennessee's Santiago Vescovi and Texas A&M's Wade Taylor, who was chosen as the preseason SEC player of the year.

The second-team selections along with Davis were Alabama's Mark Sears, Florida's Riley Kugel, Kentucky's Antonio Reeves and Tennessee's Zakai Zeigler.

Coach Mike Neighbors' Arkansas women's team, coming off a 24-13 season and its fifth consecutive postseason berth, return eight players and three starters along with the No. 17 recruiting class in the country as ranked by ESPN.

Senior guard Makayla Daniels and junior guard Samara Spencer will join Neighbors for SEC media days Thursday. The trio will be featured on the SEC Network from 2:15 to 2:30 p.m. Central.

Defending NCAA champion LSU was projected to win the women's title, followed by South Carolina, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and the Razorbacks.

LSU forward Angel Reese was voted as the preseason SEC player of the year and was a first-team choice along with teammates Flau'jae Johnson and Hailey Van Lith, South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso and Tennessee's Rickea Jackson.

The Razorbacks did not have a player chosen to the top two teams.

The Arkansas men will host an exhibition game against Texas-Tyler on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Walton Arena.