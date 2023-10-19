DNA, crime scene evidence pointed to father in 1981 child murders

TEXARKANA, Ark. – DNA evidence sealed investigators' conclusion that Weldon Alexander murdered his children in 1981.

Law enforcement officials on Thursday announced that Weldon Alexander is the sole viable suspect in the brutal stabbing murders of Karen Alexander, 14, and Gordon Alexander, 13.

In a news release, Texarkana Arkansas Police Department said recent advancements in DNA processing technology, applied to evidence in the case last tested in 2012, pointed to the teenagers' father as the culprit.

Retired TAPD Capt. Calvin Seward and state forensic criminologist Dr. Todd Steffy consulted on the case with Kelli Dixon, a DNA scientist at the Arkansas State Crime Lab, according to the release.

"In 2022 DNA was extracted from both victim's fingernail tissue to be used as known samples to be compared to questioned DNA located at the crime scene. A familial relationship in the DNA determined that Weldon Alexander's semen was discovered on Karen Alexander's bedding.

"With this information and a statement written by Detective Gary Stringer, a lead investigator in the case in 1981, and one of the first detectives to arrive at the scene, they (Seward and Steffy) learned that Gordon Alexander's body had been cold to the touch when police officers arrived at the scene," the release stated.

This evidence combined with other facts led Seward and Steffy to the conclusion that Weldon Alexander committed the crime before leaving for work at about 11 p.m. on April 7, 1981.

There was no sign of forced entry into the home, and Weldon Alexander was the last known person to see the children alive. Both victims were found wearing the same clothes they had on the previous day.

There was no foreign, outside intruder DNA discovered during the investigation.

"Trace evidence discovered in the dried blood on Gordon's hands and Karen's body contained fibers, brass, copper, and zinc, all of which were materials used in the construction of tires at Copper Tire and Rubber," where Weldon worked, the release stated.

Finally, an autopsy revealed that Karen Alexander had been vaginally penetrated 48 to 72 hours prior to her death. Karen died in St. Michael hospital three days after the attack.

"I believe probable cause exists for the issuance of a warrant for two counts of Capital Murder," Miller County Prosecuting Attorney Connie Mitchell stated in a letter.

"Specifically," she stated," Mr. Alexander committed or attempted to commit rape against his daughter Karen and in the course of and in furtherance of said rape, he caused the death of his daughter, Karen.

"Further, Mr. Alexander, in the course of and furtherance of the rape of Karen Alexander, or in the immediate flight therefrom, he caused the death of his son, Gordon Alexander."