Sanders signs order banning use of non-gender terms in state documents

Saying she is taking a stand against “woke nonsense,” Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order Thursday banning terms like “pregnant person” and “birth giver” from state documents.

The Republican governor called those non-gendered terms insulting to women and said they deny “basic biology and basic grammar.” Instead, Sanders said, state officials should use “pregnant woman.”

The banned list includes terms such as pregnant people, chest feeding, body fed, person fed, human milk, birth person, laboring person, menstruating person, birth-giver, and womxn or womyn.

When asked, Sanders said there was “one specific instance” from the Arkansas Department of Health using one of the now banned terms but she did not provide any further details.

“Does it matter? If there’s one, is that not enough?” Sanders said. “How many times should a woman have to be insulted before we stand up and say we’ve had it. Like, it shouldn’t even take one time.”

