Third suspect arrested in fatal Little Rock shooting from 2022

Little Rock police on Thursday arrested a man who will face a murder charge in a March 12, 2022, shooting, authorities announced on social media.

Officers arrested Kaleb Hampton, 25, of Little Rock, who will be charged with capital murder in the killing of Darion Threets, 18, near 5001 W. 65th St., according to a post from the department on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Hampton is the third man arrested in the shooting. Police arrested Omarion Williams, 16, and Maliek Brookins, 24, on March 15, 2022. When police arrived on the scene, they located Brookins shot and then discovered Threets wounded inside a car nearby. Threets died at the scene and Brookins was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police considered Brookins a suspect from the beginning based on witness testimony and video evidence and said at the time he would be booked on a capital murder charge on his release from the hospital.

Brookins faces charges of capital murder and aggravated robbery in Pulaski County Circuit Court, court records show. Court documents did not list his plea in the Circuit Court case, but he pleaded innocent to the murder charge April 4, 2022, in Little Rock District Court.

Williams’ capital murder charge was transferred from District Court to Circuit Court, but his circuit court plea was also not visible. He pleaded innocent March 16, 2022, in District Court.

Brookins and Hampton were being held in the Pulaski County jail Thursday, with a $200,000 bond listed for Brookins, an online inmate roster showed. Williams did not appear on the online roster because minors are not listed.