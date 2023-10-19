Sections
Whole Hog Football Podcast: Previewing Mississippi State, Weekend Predictions

by Ethan Westerman, Matt Jones, Scottie Bordelon | Today at 3:38 p.m.
An Arkansas football helmet is seen on the field, Saturday, Oct, 14, 2023, before a game against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for the photo gallery.

On this episode of the Whole Hog Football Podcast, Matt Jones, Scottie Bordelon and Ethan Westerman look ahead to Arkansas' game against Mississippi State and give their predictions on the SEC's top games. 

