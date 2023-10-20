Six people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

James Padilla, 37, of 704 Vista St. in Gentry, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault. Padilla was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Austin Shook, 30, of P.O. Box 695 in Roland, Okla., was arrested Wednesday in connection with sexual assault. Shook was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Lincoln

Robert Koonz, 49, was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Koonz was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Rogers

David Cunningham, 43, of 1420 W. Dogwood St. in Rogers, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault. Cunningham was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

Jose Leon-Lopez, 19, of 4532 Kimberly Place in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault. Leon-Lopez was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Walter Centeno-Gonzalez, 31, of 1290 Electric Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault. Centeno-Gonzalez was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.