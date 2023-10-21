Follow live: Arkansas football hosts Mississippi State

12:30, 1Q - Arkansas 3, MSU 0

Mike Wright's first pass of the game is picked off by Razorbacks safety Al Walcott along the Bulldogs' sideline. It is just the eighth turnover of the season for Mississippi State.

KJ Jefferson connected with tight end Ty Washington for a gain of 19 down the left sideline, but Jefferson missed him a few plays later on third-and-4 from the 6. Cam Little came on and hit a 24-yard field goal.

Little has made 11 straight field goals for Arkansas.

15:00, 1Q - Arkansas 0, MSU 0

The Razorbacks won the coin toss and deferred possession to the second half. Mike Wright and the Bulldogs will get the ball first today.

Pregame

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers was said all week to be questionable against Arkansas. But a report from ESPN's Chris Low early Saturday stated he will not play.

In his place, Vanderbilt transfer Mike Wright will get the start. He is 8 of 11 passing for 61 yards and 1 touchdown this season, and he has rushed for 138 yards and 3 scores as well.

Today is Arkansas' first game in Fayetteville in 35 days. The Razorbacks enter the day on a five-game losing skid, the longest of Sam Pittman's tenure.

Running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders is present but will not play. Arkansas is getting a shot in the arm with cornerback Jaylon Braxton, linebacker Chris Paul, defensive lineman Cam Ball and cornerback Dwight McGlothern in uniform.

The Razorbacks, according to Saracen Casino Resort, are favored by 6.5 points.

Mississippi State is coming off a bye week. Prior to that, the Bulldogs beat Western Michigan at home and lost to LSU, South Carolina and Alabama.

There are a couple of reps from the Citrus Bowl in attendance today, and scouts from the New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks are here.

The Jets reps spent time with Sanders and Beaux Limmer during warmups.