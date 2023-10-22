Alcorn St. turns up ground game, runs by UAPB

PINE BLUFF -- A large homecoming crowd wasn't enough for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff on Saturday as the Golden Lions continue to seek a conference win.

UAPB (1-6, 0-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference) fell 31-7 to Alcorn State after a big rushing performance by the Braves.

UAPB Coach Alonzo Hampton said he believed coming into the game Alcorn State had the best offense the Golden Lions had faced this season, and UAPB didn't do enough to stop it.

"We missed some tackles," Hampton said. "Had them bottled up a lot of the night. We knew Jarveon Howard was a good back, and he had a long [run] of 56 [yards]. We didn't do a good job of gang tackling, and then a lot of times, we had the guys in position, and then they would not do their jobs."

Alcorn State (4-3, 3-1) entered the game averaging 61 rushing yards per game in SWAC play, the worst average in the conference. But the Braves rushed for 304 yards against the Golden Lions, led by Jarveon Howard, who had 156 rushing yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

UAPB defensive tackle Kendarius Clark said Alcorn State's offensive line was good but didn't do anything the Golden Lions weren't expecting.

"Our coaches prepared us good this week," Clark said. "We watched a lot of film. We pretty much knew they were going to run the ball. Like Coach Hampton said, they got three good backs. We knew what was coming."

Braves quarterback Aaron Allen completed 14 of 26 passes for 219 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Chancellor Edwards made his first start at quarterback for UAPB this season after taking over in the second half last week. He completed 19 of 37 passes for 221 yards and a touchdown. Daemon Dawkins led the receivers with seven catches for 80 yards.

Edwards said he kept calm going into the game knowing he would start.

"I trust my team," Edwards said. "I trust my offensive line. I trust my receivers, running backs to make plays with me. I just trusted the guys, so I just tried to come out and execute. We didn't execute as we wanted, but we'll look forward to next week."

Johness Davis led the UAPB rushing attack with 40 yards on nine carries.

After neither team scored in the first quarter, Allen threw two touchdown passes to put Alcorn State up 14-0. UAPB cut the deficit to 14-7 on its next drive with a 26-yard touchdown pass from Edwards to Chrysten Cochran, who snatched the ball away from a defender and strolled into the end zone.

UAPB had a chance to tie the game late in the first half after Alcorn State missed a short field goal. After picking up a first down, the Golden Lions fumbled and Alcorn State lineman Cullan Scott recovered at the UAPB 32.

Allen got the Braves inside the 10-yard line with a pass to Anthony Williams Jr., then scored on a 2-yard sneak. Instead of having a chance to go into the locker room tied, UAPB found itself trailing 21-7 at halftime thanks in part to the turnover.

Alcorn outscored the Golden Lions 10-0 in the second half to pull away.