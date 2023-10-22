Lillian Mary Jones Alexander Henry Bernauer

St. Edward Catholic Church was the setting at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, for the marriage of Lillian Mary Jones and Alexander Henry Bernauer. Officiating were Monsignor Scott Friend of Blessed Sacrament Church in Jonesboro and The Rev. Juan Manjarrez of St. Edward.

Parents of the bride are Mary Kay and Robert Jones of Jonesboro. Her grandparents are the late Flo and Phil Jones, also of Jonesboro, and the late Elaine and Jim Pace of St. Louis.

The groom is the son of Jennifer and Eric Bernauer of San Francisco and the grandson of Mary and Dave Bernauer of Marco Island, Fla.; Jane Bradley and the late Tom Thompson of San Mateo, Calif.; and the late Jim Soden of Pacifica, Calif.

An arrangement of white flowers was placed in front of an alcove with a statue of Mary. Music was by organist Phillip Quick and included "Ave Maria" and "These Alone Are Enough."

Escorted by her father, the bride wore a sleeveless silk mikado gown with a square neckline, thin shoulder straps and a full skirt with a high neck, long sleeve Chantilly lace topper. She carried a bouquet of lily of the valley, stephanotis and sweet pea along with her grandmother's rosary and grandfather's wedding ring.

Serving as their sister's maids of honor were Kate Jones of St. Louis, Izzy Jones of Atlanta and Tess Jones of Philadelphia. Bridesmaids were Maggie Bernauer of San Francisco, Hannah Merril of Washington, Katie Ryan of New York, Lane Richmond of Fayetteville and Nikki Bacot of Jonesboro. They wore navy satin-twill gowns and carried bouquets of white calla lilies.

Bennett Stehr of Boston was best man. Groomsmen were Kevin Superko, also of Boston; Sammy Stevens of Detroit; Austin Shirley of Philadelphia; and Jake Bernstein of Scottsdale, Ariz.

After the ceremony, a reception was held at the Clinton Presidential Center. Tables held arrangements of white calla lilies, roses and hydrangeas. Music was by the band Manhattan.

The bride graduated cum laude from Georgetown University where she was a member of Alpha Sigma Nu and Jesuit Honor Society. She is a fourth year medical student at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and a member of Alpha Omega Alpha.

The groom is also a Georgetown graduate and is employed with Amazon as a project manager.

The couple will make their home in Little Rock and plan a December wedding trip to Italy.