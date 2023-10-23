Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Oct. 12-18 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.
Oct. 12
Matthew Ryan Allison, 28, and Emily Ann King, 26, both of Nashville, Tenn.
Bradon William Barnett, 26, and Alexys Courtney-Louise Hafey, 24, both of Fayetteville
Matthew Douglas Blaylock, 25, and Haley Marie Bartlett, 26, both of Farmington
Glen Edwin Brunke, 44, and Jessica Yoguez, 39, both of Fayetteville
Rumothy Clarence, 27, and Arlynn Neta Laninbelik, 28, both of Springdale
Jacob Dalton Clary, 28, and Abigail Nicole Pierce, 29, both of Fayetteville
Edica Lynn Garcia, 48, and Martha Lynn Brawner, 52, both of Fayetteville
Zachary Layne Harris, 33, and Bethany Elaine Grygar, 30, both of Kansas City, Mo.
Timothy Andrew Heilman, 31, and Courtenay Angele Gillett, 29, both of Fayetteville
Dee Anthony Horner, 29, and Chelsea Cathrine Mendenhall, 30, both of Fayetteville
Ian Andrew McMahen, 30, and Katherine Ann Hooper, 30, both of Prairie Grove
Donald Allen Oliver, 34, and Sierra Rain Mitchell, 31, both of Fayetteville
Ciro Alfonso Penagos Diaz, 42, and Norma Elizabeth Lozano, 50, both of Springdale
Jacob Gene Stimmel, 25, and Brittany Elizabeth Berk, 27, both of Fayetteville
Eric Michael Witthans, 35, and Meredith Leigh Kimbrough, 34, both of Fayetteville
Oct. 13
Gustavo Moncivaiz Araiza Jr., 25, and Christina Lounbandith, 25, both of Springdale
Mark Anthony Chandler, 56, and Macey Beatrice Clark, 38, both of Fayetteville
Ryan Jackson Efurd, 41, and Ryley Elizabeth Dewey, 27, both of Fayetteville
Xavier Alexander Galdamez, 26, and Britney Hope Richards, 27, both of Lowell
Ty Allen Hankins, 19, and Kaytlen Francis Coulter, 21, both of Wesley
Jeki Harry, 64, and Betty Harry, 57, both of Springdale
Daniel Anthony Heithaus, 39, and Jessica Olivia Osburn, 36, both of Lincoln
Payton Blain Long, 24, and Renee Elizabeth Cude, 22, both of Gentry
Bradley Joe Morris Jr., 37, and Felicia Marie Hamilton, 33, both of Fayetteville
Joseph Christopher Payne, 28, and Stephanie Jacqueline Louise Glew, 25, both of Fayetteville
Vladan Stanimirovic, 65, and Dragana Zivkovic, 47, both of Fayetteville
William Dean Towler, 36, and Elizabeth Nichole Wintercorn, 34, both of Fayetteville
David Allen Townley, 34, and Megan Leigh Israel, 31, both of Fayetteville
Emmanuel Ruben Vargas Martinez, 33, and Guadalupe Zoe Torres Delgado, 31, both of Springdale
Cody James Washington, 30, and Marlee Butler, 30, both of Hope
Kevin Tyler Williams, 21, and Alexus Marie Prichard, 19, both of Lincoln
Oct. 16
Andrew Davison Butcher, 24, and Chelsea Sky Williams, 32, both of Fayetteville
Eddy Ray DuVall II, 39, and Kristin Marie Allen, 32, both of Coweta, Okla.
Jon Tyler Harrison, 28, and Alexandra Danielle Flanagan, 34, both of Fayetteville
Cody Duran Hause, 29, and Emilie Ann Nepivoda, 28, both of West Fork
John Tanner Jones, 36, and Kacey Lynn English, 30, both of Fayetteville
David Andrew Lair, 25, Alpena, and Emmalyn Alyss Olles, 23, Bigelow
Jose Adolfo Martinez-Alvarado, 22, and Maria Isabel Vargas-Ayala, 23, both of Springdale
Derrick Noel Smith, 27, and Aleta Marie McLean, 26, both of Springfield, Mo.
David Jonathan Wagner, 37, and Brooke Elizabeth Dahnert, 30, both of Fayetteville
Matthew Saunders Warwick, 30, and Kristen Nicole Armstrong, 27, both of Fayetteville
Oct. 17
Alexander Munive Alonso, 24, and Monica Ceja Araujo, 22, both of Springdale
Jordan Kyle Forbis, 28, and Amber Lange Freer, 28, both of Fayetteville
Gage Odell Walker Freeman, 20, and Chyler Ryleigh Caraway, 20, both of Fayetteville
Sammy Juda, 34, and Emily Keju, 28, both of Springdale
Michael Angel Miranda, 27, and Jasmine Esmeralda Hernandez, 25, both of Springdale
Jose Manuel Moreno Torres, 54, and Esperanza Ramirez, 52, both of Springdale
Johnathan Paul Roberts, 20, and Aracely Calvillo, 20, both of Lincoln
Bartholomew Philip Rothrauff, 34, Fayeteville, and Morgan Ashleigh Raymond, 28, Springdale
Edwin Arath Salazar Gonzalez, 27, and Juanita Camaja, 28, both of Sapulpa, Okla.
Aaron James Smith, 47, and Trang Thi Minh Nguyen, 37, both of Farmington
Hosia Christian Thomas, 29, Fayetteville, and Kieona Cartez Culclager, 31, Pine Bluff
Austin Christopher Trammell, 24, and Melanie Lynn Cummings, 26, both of Fayetteville
Talon Everett Vinnola, 26, and Hannah Bell Evans, 27, both of Springdale
Oct. 18
Jose Salome Alvarado Maqueda, 52, and Lidia Acosta Acosta, 53, both of Springdale
Seth Alan Bryant, 24, Prairie Grove, and Katrina Marie Nelson, 21, Gentry
Matthew Watson Buel, 43, and Christine Elizabeth Graves, 44, both of Fayetteville
Riso Bunglik, 49, and Pierna W. Alfred, 46, both of Fayetteville
Alaya Denzel Campbell, 19, and Eva Melynnis Campbell, 21, both of Springdale
Caden McKenzie Duncan, 24, and Jessica Leigh Kimball, 32, both of Elkins
Evan Miles Glover, 26, and Emily Isabella Lannutti, 24, both of Fayetteville
Bryan Kelly Jones, 38, and Brianna Marie Sliva, 28, both of Siloam Springs
Spencer Mason Lashley, 23, and Kelsey Lynden Krantz Carraway, 21, both of Fayetteville
Nordon Ludrick, 27, and Tessa Jolene Gray, 23, both of Springdale
Daniel Edwin McGowan, 39, and Doris Naoma Herrington, 34, both of Fayetteville
Carlos Enrique Mejia Vargas, 28, and Karla Patricia Leija, 28, both of Springdale
Ryan Jacob Miller, 31, and Kayla Gwen Walker, 25, both of Springdale
Alec Michael Philip, 29, and Sydney Lauren Elizabeth Bartholomew, 29, both of Fayetteville
Carlton Houston Sandlin, 28, and Mary Abigail Dellinger, 27, both of Fayetteville
Adam Richard Schoelz, 28, and Ellen Colette Thieme, 29, both of Fayetteville
Nathaniel Shan Taylor, 28, and Molly Leann Shepherd, 25, both of Elkins