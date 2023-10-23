Sections
We need some rain!

by Janet B. Carson | Today at 7:51 a.m.

I cannot believe that it is nearing the end of October and I am watering almost daily, and it is getting warm in the afternoon!  So far in October, I have only had a little over an inch of rain in my yard—not nearly enough.  Even the beautyberry begins to droop if I don’t water.  We need rain!  While I love early mornings and evenings, it feels too much like summer mid-day.  We need cooler weather and lots more rain.

In spite of the dryness (and more because I water daily) my summer annuals and perennials are thriving.

  photo    


 The clock vine or black-eyed Susan vine (Thunbergia alata) that hasn’t bloomed all summer, has flowers

  photo    


on it.  My coleus, Dragonwing begonia, new impatiens,

  photo    


pentas,

  photo    


and honeybells cuphea

  photo    


are huge and giving me loads of color.  One hibiscus out of 6 has been anointed a host for the squirrels and they decimate it more each day.

  photo    


 But so far they are leaving the others alone,

  photo    


so I have given up on it. I continue to be impressed with my new Veronica.

  photo    


 It is still covered with flowers and pollinators.  Same for the salvia, but I didn’t keep up with deadheading it enough or I would have more blooms.  I am starting to plant for fall and gradually mixing in pansies, kale and mustard with my summer color.

  photo    


I also have mums scattered here and there,

  photo    


but since I treat them as short season annuals, I am not planting them.  I do have to keep up with water, or the blooms won’t last long.  I have dianthus

  photo    


that are making a nice comeback and loaded with flowers, and the toad lilies are blooming.  I kept them sheared all season so they are better behaved than normal. 

The figs that looked dead until June are loaded with small figs,

  photo    
 


and I am harvesting 2 or 3 a day. They are smaller than normal, but very sweet. 

I am starting to get fall color in Japanese maples, blueberry, red twig

  photo    


and regular dogwood, and even the milkweed

  photo    


has a nice show of yellow foliage.  You can see where the dreaded Virginia creeper is in my bushes,

  photo    


since it is putting on a red show.  I am finding poison ivy in beds I never had it before, and trying to control it now.  Pretty soon it will turn red too. 

Leaves are falling and I am moving them around beds for mulch. I need to shred some to use in the beds.  So much to do, and so little time!  Now if we could just have some rain!

