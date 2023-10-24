Sections
Whole Hog Football Podcast: Enos gone after terrible offensive game

by Ethan Westerman, Matt Jones, Scottie Bordelon | October 24, 2023 at 2:02 p.m.
Arkansas offensive coordinator Dan Enos is shown prior to the Razorbacks' 7-3 loss to Mississippi State on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Fayetteville.

On this episode of the Whole Hog Football Podcast, Matt Jones, Scottie Bordelon and Ethan Westerman look back at Arkansas' 7-3 loss to Mississippi State and talk about the decision to fire offensive coordinator Dan Enos. 

