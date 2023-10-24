Whole Hog Football Podcast: Enos gone after terrible offensive game

On this episode of the Whole Hog Football Podcast, Matt Jones, Scottie Bordelon and Ethan Westerman look back at Arkansas' 7-3 loss to Mississippi State and talk about the decision to fire offensive coordinator Dan Enos.
Whole Hog Football Podcast: Enos gone after terrible offensive gameby Ethan Westerman, Matt Jones, Scottie Bordelon | October 24, 2023 at 2:02 p.m.
Arkansas offensive coordinator Dan Enos is shown prior to the Razorbacks' 7-3 loss to Mississippi State on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Fayetteville.
