Christopher Bell unexpectedly punched his ticked into the NASCAR Cup Championship 4 with his win at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Daniel McFadin and Jared Haas break down the eventful race, the playoff implications and who they think will join Kyle Larson and Bell in the final four at Phoenix Raceway.

