Fort Smith police shoot man they say threatened, attacked them with knife while they were serving warrant

FORT SMITH -- A man was shot by Fort Smith police officers Wednesday night near Shamrock Liquor on Midland Boulevard, according to a news release from Police Department spokesman Aric Mitchell.

Michael Lee Fairburn brandished a knife and threatened to kill officers attempting to serve a felony warrant, according to the release, which referred to Fairburn as an "Indiana fugitive and violent sex offender."

The release said officers tried unsuccessfully to subdue Fairburn with a stun gun before Fairburn assaulted one of them with the knife. At that point, other officers fired their guns at Fairburn. They then administered first aid and called for an ambulance. Fairburn was transported to an area hospital for treatment with his condition currently unknown.

No officers were seriously injured in the incident, according to the release.

Police reported they found Fairburn in a wooded area south of Shamrock Liquor. Fairburn had been seen in the area of Midland Boulevard and Riverfront Drive several times, the release said.

At the request of Police Chief Danny Baker, the Arkansas State Police will investigate the officer-involved shooting, according to the release. The officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The Fort Smith Police Department will conduct an internal investigation into the shooting as well.

FORT SMITH -- There was a heavy police presence in the area of Midland Boulevard and Riverfront Drive on Wednesday night, according to a news release from Police Department spokesperson Aric Mitchell.

In the release, Mitchell cautioned people to avoid the area until further notice.

A video shared by a Facebook user in the public group Fort Smith Resident's Forum showed numerous emergency vehicles in the area near and in front of Shamrock Liquor Warehouse, located at 5609 Midland Blvd.

When reached by phone around 10:15 p.m., Mitchell said he couldn't provide any further information at that time.



