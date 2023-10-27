Church News

BARRAQUE STREET MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1800 W. Pullen St., will celebrate its annual women's day at 11 a.m. Sunday. The speaker will be Simone Simmons Milton of Bryant. Milton is a family nurse practitioner specialist. The theme is Embracing the Family Spiritually. A special Women's Day choir will be directed by Pamela Ervin. All are invited to attend. Milton is also the first lady at Barraque Street church where her husband, the Rev. Sidney D. Milton, is the pastor.

MULBERRY GROVE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH at Altheimer will host its annual mission day at 2;30 p.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be Hilda May of Barnett Chapel Baptist Church. The Rev. Robert Key is pastor of Mulberry Grove.

WORD OF FAITH FULL GOSPEL BAPTIST CHURCH, 1108 S. Poplar St., invites the community to its Family and Friends Day on Sunday. Sunday School begins at 9:45 a.m. and worship service starts at 10:45 a.m. The sermon will be by Henry Land Jr., the pastor.

THE MT. NEBO NINTH ANNUAL BREAST CANCER EVENT will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Saracen Landing Pavilion, 200 Lake Saracen Drive. The community is invited to attend the celebration honoring the memory of Billie Jean "B.J." Jackson. There will be a 2K walk/run and a $30 entry fee includes a commemorative T-shirt. This event will include food vendors, shopping vendors, live entertainment, health screenings and special guests, according to a news release. To register, visit mtnebobreastcancerbj.org. Details: events@stuffinthebluff.com or see the Facebook page for updates.

THE COLOR CHURCH, 1801 W. 17th Ave., will host Hearts On Fire in its Give Me Jesus Crusade at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Greg Smith is the senior pastor. Victoria D. Smith is the founder of H.O.F. The crusade will feature a fire tunnel prayer, games, classes, praise and worship as well as refreshments. "If you are young and you want more of God, you want to experience Jesus in a deeper and greater way, then this night is for you," Victoria Smith said. "This night is catered to the youth. I am encouraging parents, aunts, uncles, pastors, intercessors, youth leaders, teachers -- if you work with any youth in any capacity or just simply have a passion for this younger generation -- please come and be a part. We are covering our youth in prayer." Details: Victoria D. Smith at (870) 718-2243 or vsmith330@gmail.com.

AMOS CHAPEL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1307 W. 16th Ave., will conduct fall revival at 7 p.m. Nov. 6-8. The theme is It's Revival Time -- We Need the Lord. The guest evangelist will be the Rev. Stanley Blair Sr., pastor of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church at Moscow.

PINE BLUFF LIVE ON SUNDAY NUMBER FIVE will be presented at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Youth of all ages will showcase their talents for the community. The public is invited to attend. The city of Pine Bluff will host this event, according to a news release. Local entrepreneurs and businesses will also have booths available. Small businesses and organizations interested in setting up booths should contact Pine Bluff Event Coordinator Mary Liddell at (870) 643-2383.

PRAYER AND PIZZA for children will be held at the following churches from 2-3 p.m. on these dates: Nov. 12, Galilee Missionary Baptist Church; and Dec. 10, East End Church of God and Christ. Intercessors will pray at each event. Volunteers will serve refreshments donated by business leaders. The event is free and open to the general public. Dee Clay is the coordinator. Pastors and youth leaders are asked to participate.

