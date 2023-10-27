Parsons calls out unfair critics, ‘bullies’

FRISCO, Texas -- Micah Parsons is part of the NFL's new player empowerment. Instead of using the local media to express views on various topics, players just do their own thing. NBA players have been doing it for years, particularly retired players via podcasts.

Parsons, the Dallas Cowboys' talented, do-everything linebacker, lashed out at critics of his team, especially those of quarterback Dak Prescott and other players, on his weekly Bleacher Report livestream and podcast.

While discussions with Parsons at Wednesday's media availability at The Star centered on Sunday's opponent, the Los Angeles Rams, talk also moved toward why he feels the need to speak out and how his critics handle it.

"I'm the face. I'm giving them their content," Parsons said. "They're basically stealing my content. They're wrong. They're doing exactly what I say they're going to do. Whether we win or lose, they're going to have something to say. And people think I'm shying from criticism. No. Criticism is not the problem. Just criticize everyone with the same energy. They're just as big a bullies as these other guys. People decide who wants to give breaks to. I wasn't raised like that. I treat everybody the same."

An informed opinion is better than an opinion from someone who doesn't do the necessary reporting to find out what's really happening. It can be a gray area when former players labeled as "media" offer criticism.

A former player with knowledge of the game can provide better insight on a player than a reporter, of course. But it was wrong when former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Donte Whitner said on a recent postgame show that "Dak Prescott sucks, period" and called him a "tier-four quarterback" without providing any context. Whitner should have been tasked with giving the viewer an educated viewpoint on what he sees as Prescott's troubles.

This type of criticism is one reason why some current players (NBA and NFL) are providing their own commentary. They can speak directly to their audience.

Parsons credited former NFL players and current ESPN commentators Ryan Clark and Dan Orlovsky for their thoughts on the game. It's the former players and media members trashing players and name-calling that bothers Parsons. Indirectly, these comments create a narrative for fans about a player, and often it's not accurate.

"Who are we to talk about people like that?" Parsons said. "That's one thing that I really feel strongly about is that these guys come and do that. But you wouldn't like it if somebody came and talked to you like that."

Parsons understands the power his voice carries, whether you agree with him or not. At his current pace, he'll become one of the highest-paid players at his position. He's already become the spokesperson for the Cowboys' defense with his weekly conversations with reporters. What he says matters almost as much as what Prescott says.

All Parsons asks is for people to be fair when talking about him or other NFL players.

Parsons has plenty to worry about with offenses determined to slow him down on game days. He's watched how the Los Angeles Rams offensive line tried to slow Nick Bosa, T.J. Watt and Haason Reddick. Of the Rams' four losses, three came against teams with talented defenses -- San Francisco, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. The Cowboys would like to add another L to the loss column for the Rams.

So here comes Parsons, ready for the friendly crowd at AT&T Stadium on Sunday. And when he finishes his game and press briefing, his livestream show awaits more of his thoughts. It's part of Parsons' growth as a player expressing himself.

"I always want to use my platform for good," he said. "Because at the end of the day, this game goes way far beyond than just ... it's about the kids that are 5 years old, 10 years old, 15, that look up to us and are watching us. How I handle myself is how those guys are going to handle themselves. So if I'm out there showing myself and they think it's OK, then that's what they're going to do."